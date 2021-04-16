Vernon Jones plans to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in GOP primary

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Vernon Jones, the ex-CEO and former legislator from DeKalb County who changed parties this year, has announced a campaign for governor.

Jones, who now identifies as Republican, would face incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary.

“In the midst of a battle that will determine the future of not just Georgia, but the future of America and our great experiment known as Democracy, we need a fighter for Georgia,” Jones said.

Jones switched parties in January.

Soon after the Nov. 3 election, when it started to become obvious that President Trump would lose his reelection bid, Jones attended a presser and said, “this fight is just getting started. We see the white in their eyes and we’re going to start shooting.”

Jones, who most recently served as a state representative from DeKalb County, decided to resign his state House seat, before changing his mind and serving the remainder of his term. But he decided not to run for re-election. He was also facing a challenge to his residency when he decided not to run again. The formerly Democratic politician also endorsed Donald Trump, which brought him notoriety within Republican circles.

