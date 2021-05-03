Noel Maloof, former Decatur High principal, leaving DeKalb Schools for Fulton

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Noel Maloof will be leaving his job with DeKalb County Schools for a job in Fulton County Schools.

Maloof, who currently serves as DeKalb County Schools Deputy Chief Operations Officer, will be taking over as chief operations officer in the Fulton County School District, according to the Atlanta Journal Consitution.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District said, “Mr. Noel Maloof is leaving DeKalb County School District to pursue new opportunities and promotion at Fulton County Schools. His last day at DeKalb Schools is Friday, May 14, 2022. We wish Noel Maloof continued success in his future endeavors. Mr. Ben Estill will continue to oversee the Operations Department.”

Prior to joining DeKalb County Schools, Maloof served as City Schools of Decatur’s Chief Operating Officer a job he held after being promoted from his job as principal of Decatur High School.

Maloof joined CSD in 2014 and left in 2020.

