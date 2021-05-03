LOADING

Type to search

Noel Maloof, former Decatur High principal, leaving DeKalb Schools for Fulton

Decatur Metro ATL

Noel Maloof, former Decatur High principal, leaving DeKalb Schools for Fulton

Dan Whisenhunt May 3, 2021
Noel Maloof. Photo from Dunwoody High website
Share

DeKalb County, GA — Noel Maloof will be leaving his job with DeKalb County Schools for a job in Fulton County Schools.

Maloof, who currently serves as DeKalb County Schools Deputy Chief Operations Officer, will be taking over as chief operations officer in the Fulton County School District, according to the Atlanta Journal Consitution.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District said, “Mr. Noel Maloof is leaving DeKalb County School District to pursue new opportunities and promotion at Fulton County Schools. His last day at DeKalb Schools is Friday, May 14, 2022. We wish Noel Maloof continued success in his future endeavors. Mr. Ben Estill will continue to oversee the Operations Department.”

Prior to joining DeKalb County Schools, Maloof served as City Schools of Decatur’s Chief Operating Officer a job he held after being promoted from his job as principal of Decatur High School.

Maloof joined CSD in 2014 and left in 2020.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus