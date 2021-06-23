LOADING

Avondale City Commission holding public hearings on millage rate, zoning code rewrite

Avondale Estates

Zoe Seiler Jun 23, 2021
Tudor Revival architecture in Avondale Estates. Image obtained via Wikimedia Commons
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, for public hearings, a regular meeting and a work session.

The board will hold public hearings on the millage rate, the zoning code rewrite and a conditional use permit application.

Avondale Estates previously adopted a tentative millage rate of 9.8 mills, which is the same rate the city has had since 2018. The tentative rate would require an increase in property taxes by 2.1%, according to a press release from Avondale Estates.

Over the last three years, the Avondale’s general fund costs have increased by an average of 2.18%, so a similar increase in the revenue collected from property taxes is likely necessary to maintain the same level of city services, according to the press release.

Also on the agenda for the regular meeting is a vote on adopting an entertainment district ordinance. The ordinance would allow open containers of alcohol in the entertainment district. The district would be within the central business district.

The ordinance would also allow alcohol sales on the premises of businesses, like a restaurant, within the boundaries of the entertainment district to serve beverages on open areas, decks, patios or similar unenclosed spaces, according to the resolution.

If the ordinance is adopted, restaurants would no longer have to submit an application to the city for patio sales.

The city will provided businesses with an approved 12-ounce plastic cup within the entertainment district. The cup would display the designated logo or mark approved by the city manager. There is a one-cup limit for each person who has an open container.

During the work session, the City Commission will discuss amending the 2020 budget to separate the budget for CARES Act revenues and expenses from the general fund budget.

