Decatur Police announce arrest of suspect in carjacking, armed robbery

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on July 31 announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery that occurred last week.

“On Friday, July 30, 2021, after tireless work by members of our Criminal Investigations Division, 24-year-old Rielly Fuller of DeKalb County was taken into custody and charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle and one count of battery for the carjacking incidents that occurred on Mimosa Place on July 22, 2021 and Kirk Crossing Drive on July 23, 2021,” the Decatur Police Department. “The vehicles taken in both carjackings have been recovered. We would like to thank the DeKalb County Police Department SWAT team for their assistance with this arrest.”

It’s unclear whether police are still looking for other suspects in the two incidents.

On July 23, an adult male victim was moving items from his residence outside on Kirk Crossing Drive when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department.

The suspect with the handgun struck the victim in the face and took the keys. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2015 Audi A4 with Georgia tag CGH2440. They were unable to start the vehicle initially and demanded the victim’s phone. A third man armed with a handgun appeared in the driveway.

The victim was ordered to the ground and told not to look at the suspects and he complied. The first two suspects were able to start the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. The third suspect fled in a black sedan parked on the street. The victim sustained minor injuries, according to the post.

Decatur Police responded to a carjacking in the 100 block of Mimosa Place on Thursday, July 22, at about 5:49 p.m. An adult woman parked her white 2021 Jeep Cherokee with Georgia tag CPX8949 and exited the vehicle. A black, older model Volkswagen Jetta pulled behind the victim’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The Volkswagen was occupied by three men. One of the suspects pointed a gray handgun at the victim and demanded her keys. The victim complied, and the men left the area driving both the Jeep and Volkswagen.

