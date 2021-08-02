What’s happening this week: National Night Out, Avondale Estates history exhibit, library reopening

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in DeKalb County, including National Night Out, the debut of an Avondale Estates exhibit at the DeKalb History Center, and the reopening of Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library.

Here’s what is happening this week:

DeKalb County Youth Soccer Registration

Registration is now open for DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs youth soccer. Registration closes on Aug. 16. The program is geared toward youth ages U6-U12 and will focus on skill development, fitness and team training drills. Registration is $40 per child and a birth certificate is required to complete registration.

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

The Stone Mountain Farmers Market is open on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The market has vendors with products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and food that is available to go. The market also has a loyalty shopper program and accepts SNAP and Georgia Fresh for Less Programs. The market additionally features music and children’s activities.

National Night Out in Stone Mountain

The Stone Mountain Police Department is hosting activities for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m. during the farmers market. The event will feature kids activities, free drinks and games for the whole family.

National Night Out in Tucker

The city of Tucker is hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Midvale Elementary School, 3836 Midvale Road in Tucker. The night will feature a chance to connect with the community and DeKalb County Police and Fire officials. Dinner will be provided by The Patty Wagon and dessert will be available for purchase from The Ice Cream Carousel.

National Night Out in Clarkston

The Clarkston Police Department is hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Milam Park, 3867 Norman Road. The night will feature opportunities to meet Clarkston police officers alongside Superman, Iron Man and Lightning McQueen. There will also be games and free Kona Ice.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Reopening of Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library

The Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library will reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. after being temporarily closed for renovations. C.T. Darnell Construction completed the renovations which included an updated floor plan, HVAC upgrade, all new furnishings and new restrooms. An open house is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. to give guests a sneak peek.

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates debuts at the DeKalb History Center on Friday, Aug. 6. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers paradise.”

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

National COVID-19 Awareness Day

Druid Hills resident Tanya Washington is partnering with COVID Survivors for Change, The Yellow Heart Memorial and Faces of COVID Victims in honor of National COVID-19 Awareness Day on Saturday, Aug. 7. Those participating will gather at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St NE, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor the lives of every family member and friend people have lost to the pandemic.

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice “Unity in Diversity” Event

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is hosting a “Unity in Diversity” celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at several locations throughout Avondale Estates. City Commissioner Lionel Laratte will speak and welcome visitors. The outdoor event will include live music by Dia Scott and the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, musical performances by students and alumni of DeKalb School of the Arts, and drumming, according to a press release. Live outdoor entertainment will be located outdoors at the restaurant My Parent’s Basement, 22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates. Bring your own chair, if needed.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. in a hybrid meeting style. In-person attendance will be limited to 30 visitors and masks are required. The meeting will also be available through Zoom.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority will meet for a special called meeting on Friday, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Meeting access information will be posted on the city’s website by noon on Monday.

The Tucker City Council meets on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350.

The Decatur Zoning Board of Appeals meets on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

