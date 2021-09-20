Real estate developer EDENS buys North DeKalb Mall

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — After years of being trapped in limbo, North DeKalb Mall has a new owner and a new shot at being redeveloped.

Decaturish has learned that EDENS, the same real estate developer that owns the Toco Hills Shopping Center on North Druid Hills Road, has purchased the property from Sterling Organization. In May, Decaturish reported Sterling was selling the mall for a mixed-use development.

North DeKalb Mall has been removed from Sterling’s website as of Sept. 20. Messages to Sterling were not returned.

An employee of EDENS confirmed the sale, but could not provide any other details. Kathryn Zickert, an attorney who has represented Sterling in the past, confirmed to Decaturish she now represents EDENS in an upcoming rezoning application for the mall. Notices were sent to the mall’s remaining tenants informing them of the ownership change.

The mall came close to a massive redevelopment back in 2018, which would’ve been anchored by a Costco. But that fell through.

Most of the mall’s tenants are now gone.

Since 2018, the mall has been used as a location for filming movies and TV shows. The empty parking lot has also attracted drag racers.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

