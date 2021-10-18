AvondALE Day kicks off on Oct. 23 with the Dale Ale Trail

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates will kick off its first-ever AvondALE Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon. Throughout the day, attendees can stroll along the Dale Ale Trail, a one-mile path through the heart of the city’s central business district, according to an announcement from the city.

Participants can enjoy live music, food and over 100 different draft beers along the trail as stops will include The Lost Druid Brewery, Wild Heaven Brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, My Parents’ Basement, and The Beer Growler. Three specially crafted Avondale Estates co-branded beers will be featured.

Dale Ale Trail stops: – Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple Street – Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, Suite 500 – The Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street – My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road – The Beer Growler, 38A N. Avondale Road

Musical performances will include Space Giants, Art Linton, Records of Mass Destruction, DJ Fernando and Leah Marie. There will also be a fighting game tournament at My Parents’ Basement from 3-5 p.m.

Those planning to stop along the trail can pick up a punch card at any of the five locations beginning on Friday, Oct. 22, and earn a punch by purchasing a beverage at each of the five breweries. Submit the completed punch card by the end of the weekend at one of the five locations to receive a free, limited-edition, locally-designed Dale Ale Trail pint glass.

The event comes months after Avondale Estates won the award for “Best Small-Town Beer Scene” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement in March. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

For more information, click here.

