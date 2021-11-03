(PHOTOS) Election Day in Decatur

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The Decatur city elections are over and the city has two new School Board members.
Voters on Nov. 2 also reelected incumbent City Commissioner Kelly Walsh and approved a revised Homestead Tax Exemption for seniors. Mayor Patti Garrett, who represents District 2 on the City Commission, faced no opposition as did school board member-elect Hans Utz and school board member Jana Johnson-Davis.
To see all the Nov. 2 election results, click here.
Here are some of the sights and scenes from Election Day:
Signage in front of the Decatur Recreation Center directs voters on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Voter Chris Scharer with his son Abbott at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Voters Tiffany and Eric Fessler at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A voter shows their sticker and stylus after casting a ballot at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brian Stubbs holds the door for Michelle Li as they enter the Decatur Recreation Center to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidate for the City Schools of Decatur School Board District 2 seat Dan Baskerville, with family and friends, checks poll numbers at Universal Joint in Oakhurst on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidate for the City Schools of Decatur School Board District 2 seat Dan Baskerville gets a back rub from his son Jake while he checks poll numbers at Universal Joint on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidate for the City Schools of Decatur School Board District 2 seat Dr. Carmen Sulton talks with a supporter at Wahoo Wine and Provisions on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidate for the City Schools of Decatur School Board District 2 seat Dr. Carmen Sulton checks poll numbers on her phone at Wahoo Wine and Provisions on Nov.2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidate for the City Schools of Decatur School Board District 2 seat Dr. Carmen Sulton, on right, with her mother Jackie Sulton at Wahoo Wine and Provisions on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh, second from left, with her daughter Brigit, husband Pat and son Owen as they wait for results on her reelection bid at The Marley House on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh talks with supporters of her reelection bid at The Marley House on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The campaign manager for Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh’s reelection bid announces poll results to Walsh’s supporters at The Marley House on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh reacts to news that she has been reelected during an event with supporters at The Marley House on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett, (l) and Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers, on right, listen as Decatur City Commissioner Kelly Walsh speaks to supporters at The Marley House on Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.