(PHOTOS) Election Day in Decatur

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur city elections are over and the city has two new School Board members.

Voters on Nov. 2 also reelected incumbent City Commissioner Kelly Walsh and approved a revised Homestead Tax Exemption for seniors. Mayor Patti Garrett, who represents District 2 on the City Commission, faced no opposition as did school board member-elect Hans Utz and school board member Jana Johnson-Davis.

To see all the Nov. 2 election results, click here.

Here are some of the sights and scenes from Election Day:

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.