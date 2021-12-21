Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival pulls the plug after 20 years

Share

Decatur, GA — The organizer of the BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival on Dec. 20 announced that the most recent festival held in August would be its last.

“After a great 20 year run we have decided that this year was the last Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival,” the Festival announced in a Facebook post. “We want to thank all of our corporate sponsors, all of you who volunteered, the tireless work of the festival staff, and all the past ticket buyers and attendees that helped us raise much needed funds for all of the Decatur based charities we were able to support! It has been a blast!!”

Michael Vajda, managing partner of Synertia Partners and the event organizer that managed the festival on behalf of the Community Center of South Decatur, told Decaturish it was time to move on.

“Along with the Community Center of South Decatur board, we decided to move in another direction,” he said. “It’s a ton of work and for a number of reasons it just wasn’t tenable anymore. CCSD is looking into new fundraising event models for the future.”

It was CCSD’s biggest fundraiser and the board has a grant committee that distributed funds to other charities as well, Vajda said.

