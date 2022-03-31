Clark Atlanta University officials won’t comment about arrest of quarterback accused of drag racing

Share

Decatur, GA — Clark Atlanta University officials have not returned numerous messages seeking comment about the arrest of the team’s quarterback on Sunday, March 27.

Elijah Odom, 23, was arrested following a chase that ran through Decatur. Residents saw numerous police vehicles on East Lake Drive and Oakview Road. A helicopter was also used.

Initially, Georgia State Patrol released few details about the incident, only saying they initiated the chase over a “window tint violation.” Troopers twice used a controversial [precision immobilization technique] PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end. The maneuver has been linked to a number of deaths around the country, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said, “On March 27, Dekalb County Police requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol in reference [to] a large gathering of vehicles that had become a nuisance to a local convenience store on Candler Road. Troopers responded to the area as Dekalb County officers attempted to clear out the parking lot. Troopers observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot with illegal window tint on all windows. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle immediately fled, causing a pursuit. The vehicle went down an alley way behind the convenience store, where two males jumped out of the passenger side door and ran on foot. The vehicle then continued to flee down several surface streets.”

“A PIT maneuver was executed a total of two times before bringing the pursuit to an end, where two people were taken into custody. During the search of the vehicle a pistol and a rifle were located along with marijuana. During the pursuit, the suspect struck another motorist at East Lake Terrace and Oakview Road leaving the scene.”

Odom faces numerous charges, including “felony fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, passing shoulder of the road, stop sign, red lights, possession of marijuana, and window tint [violation].” He was released from jail on March 30. Attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

“It should be noted that during the investigation of the driver, his Instagram page (@theofficialeli10) was located and shows videos of him performing burnouts and doughnuts recklessly in the roadway of Candler Road in front of the convenience store on the date of this incident,” a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said.

That Instagram profile, which has more than 10,000 followers, also indicates Odom plays for the Clark Atlanta University football team and his Instagram age makes reference to his jersey number, No. 10. He’s still listed as a team quarterback on the university’s website.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Odom was the team’s starting quarter back last year. School officials have not responded to numerous inquiries about whether Odom was still on the team when the March 27 incident occurred, and whether he is still a part of the team following his arrest.

