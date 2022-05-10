Avondale City Commission to consider permits for Airbnbs, other short-term rentals

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting and work session. The City Commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the regular meeting, the board will hold a hearing and consider approval of three conditional use permits for short-term rentals, like Airbnbs.

The three applicants each have at least one bedroom and bathroom available for overnight guests. Two of the applicants have a private entrance to the short-term rental space and the entrance to the other is the front door. Two of the applicants also provide one to two parking spaces on-site and the third offers on-street parking.

The city commission began discussing short-term rentals at the March 23 work session to clarify the rules regarding short-term rentals in the city and think about whether the board would like to amend the city’s zoning code.

Short-term rentals of an accessory dwelling unit for less than 30 days are prohibited under the city’s zoning code. But property owners can get a conditional use permit and business license to operate as a bed and breakfast. They would have to stay on the property and serve a meal in order to rent out space in their residence.

There is one distinction to this. If an accessory dwelling unit does not have a separate kitchen facility, then it can be considered a candidate for a short-term rental. But if an ADU has a separate kitchen facility, it can be rented out for 30 days or more, but not less than 30 days.

Avondale Estates doesn’t allow short-term rentals of a whole house.

The city commission will also consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to transfer city-owned property to the DDA to facilitate the redevelopment of those properties in line with the city’s downtown master plan.

During the Avondale Estates City Commission work session on April 27 the city presented plans for the commercial development of the Town Green, the boutique hotel and an 11-unit town home development.

The DDA will secure certain portions of 90 N. Avondale Road to consolidate it with Edwin Jarvis and Finder’s Keepers Fashions and 4 Lake Street. These pieces of properties are located next to the Town Green. A retail project with a full-service hotel with 80-82 rooms, a rooftop event space, ground floor retail and a wrap-around public parking deck is planned for the area.

The parking deck will have 185 spaces and be behind the town homes and hotel, so it won’t be visible from North Avondale Road. Most of the spaces in the four-story parking deck will be reserved for public use to meet the demands of visitors to the park and businesses. A limited number of spaces will be dedicated to the town homes and hotel.

The area nearby would be a live-work residential town home community with 11 units, which would be constructed simultaneously to the hotel-retail project. This project was proposed by Fabric Developers, the company developing the Town Green. The bottom level of the town homes will be retail or office space.

The DDA will also obtain the parcels at 64, 68 and 70 N. Avondale Road for the Town Green mixed-use market development as a multi-tenanted ground level neighborhood restaurant and retail row, according to the IGA the city commission is considering. The properties are near the intersection of North Avondale Road and Lake Street, which has been planned to be the commercial development of the Town Green.

Additionally, during the work session, the board will discuss a variance request for senior affordable housing and the Covington Highway corridor development study.

