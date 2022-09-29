Your support helps Decaturish tell stories that other media outlets ignore

Share

Decaturish is at the start of its fall fundraiser. It’s important to ensure we can continue the important work of covering our community. As of Sept. 28, we have raised $3,600, or 18 percent of our goal.

To contribute, click here.

The fundraiser is a marathon, not a sprint, but it’s important to ensure Decaturish is stable through the end of the year, heading into 2023, our 10th year in business.

Your support of Decaturish pays for everything we do here: our writers, our server costs, our website costs and more. It keeps our news free for everyone and makes us financially independent.

But it also keeps you in the loop about stories ignored by other media.

Thanks to your support, Logan C. Ritchie has been able to doggedly follow the allegations against Tucker Brewing. The brewery was accused of mistreating its employees. A recent Department of Labor investigation resulted in a finding that the company had illegally fired employees who inquired about their wages, resulting in the brewery paying $8,149 to those employees. No other media outlet covered this story.

This isn’t the only notable example. Our investigation of former City Schools of Decatur superintendent David Dude barely drew any interest from local media until he was placed on administrative leave and subsequently parted ways with the district.

In fairness, these kinds of stories are difficult even for larger organizations. But Decaturish has always been a publication that has punched above its weight. When other media shy away from stories out of fear of upsetting sources or possibly advertisers, Decaturish has always chosen to forge ahead. The truth is more important than our bottom line.

We feel this is the right way to run a community news site. We think it’s the kind of reporting our readers deserve.

To keep that reporting going, we need those same readers to support us. If you appreciate reading the stories you won’t read anywhere else, please take time out of your day today to contribute to the Decaturish.com fall fundraiser. To donate, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.