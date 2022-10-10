Andy’s Frozen Custard to open on North Druid Hills Road next year

Share

Atlanta, GA — Andy’s Frozen Custard will be opening on North Druid Hills Road on the site where Reggie’s Salon was located.

The salon was destroyed in a fire last year, and DeKalb Fire Rescue said the fire was caused by arson. Firefighters responded to the scene on July 13, 2021, and were able to put the fire out with no injuries to bystanders or firefighters. The fire could be seen from the nearby Publix grocery store and resulted in a temporary road closure at the time.

The site is currently under construction and is set to be serving up frozen custard in early 2023.

“We are finally going vertical on the building and hope to have a roof on in the next couple of weeks,” said Tom Maune, Andy’s Frozen Custard franchisee and CEO of Peach State Custard. “ ​We anticipate a soft opening in late January 2023 where we will invite the local community to give our delicious frozen custard a taste.”

The custard shop anticipates celebrating its grand opening toward the end of February 2023. The shop will be located at 3033 N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta.

​”Andy’s Frozen Custard mission statement is simple, ‘Serving our community and its people by creating an environment that promotes memories through our superior product and exceptional staff,'” Maune said. “At Andy’s Frozen Custard, we look for communities with strong roots in the surrounding neighborhoods that have similar values. We believe that by expanding to Toco Hills, we will be able to partner with a like-minded community with schools, universities and community organizations that strive to make an impact in their neighborhood.”

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.