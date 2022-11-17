DeKalb County announces early voting plan, polling place change for Dec. 6 runoff

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections on Wednesday evening officially confirmed its early voting locations, dates and times for the Dec. 6 runoff election.

The county also confirmed the details of a polling location change in Dunwoody. The U.S. Senate runoff on Dec. 6 will feature Sen. Raphael Warnock, D, and challenger Herschel Walker, R.

The elections board created the plan at its Nov. 15 meeting, navigating a shortened runoff window, conflicting interpretations of state law, and a pending lawsuit filed by Warnock over the issue of Saturday voting on Nov. 26. The Georgia Secretary of State says state law prohibits Saturday voting so close to a holiday. Warnock contends that the law only applies to regular elections, not runoffs.

DeKalb currently has no plans for early voting on Saturday, but announced that could change depending on the outcome of Warnock’s lawsuit.

“Saturday voting on Nov. 26 is not permitted under Georgia state law (pending litigation),” the announcement from Voter Registration and Elections says. “DeKalb will update the schedule, locations and hours if it is determined that voting is permitted on Nov. 26.”

DeKalb County will fully staff early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all early voting locations.

Here is the full announcement about early voting in the Dec. 6 runoff:

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) announced advance voting and drop box locations for the upcoming Dec. 6, 2022 General Election runoff. Advance voting for the runoff will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 2. With the Thanksgiving holiday, voters are encouraged to carefully review the hours and locations prior to heading to vote. — Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Memorial Drive location ONLY — No voting Thursday, Nov. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 26. — Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at all locations — Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at all locations — Saturday voting on Nov. 26 is not permitted under Georgia state law (pending litigation). DeKalb will update the schedule, locations and hours if it is determined that voting is permitted on Nov. 26. — DeKalb VRE is exploring additional advance voting locations. Please visit DeKalbVotes.com for an updated list or expanded advance voting options. In addition, DeKalb VRE encourages absentee voters to request their ballot right away, as the deadline is Nov. 28. Ballots can be requested at www.DeKalbVotes.com. “The runoff is right around the corner and we’re working hard to ensure all DeKalb voters know where, when, and how to cast their ballot on December 6,” said DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith. “Also, we encourage absentee voters to not delay in requesting their ballot, as the deadline is quickly approaching on November 28!” During the advance voting period, registered voters can vote at any of the DeKalb County advance voting locations. Voters are reminded that drop boxes are available at select advance voting locations and are accessible during operating hours only. “We saw great turnout for the General Election, and we encourage voters to get out there and vote one more time this year,” said Smith. For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020.

Here are all the early voting locations available in DeKalb County:

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr

Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **

2235 Briarwood Way Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **

2801 Candler Rd

Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library

951 N Indian Creek

Clarkston, Ga. 30321

The county also provided more details about a polling location change in Dunwoody.

He is the announcement about that change:

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections announces a polling place change that will impact some voters in the upcoming Dec. 6, 2022, runoff election. Previous location Runoff location for Dec. 6, 2022 only The Church at Chapel Hill Dunwoody Campus 5067 Chamblee Dunwoody Road Dunwoody, GA 30338 Dunwoody Library 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road Dunwoody, GA 30338 A complete list of polling locations for both Advanced Voting and Election Day voting can be found at www.DeKalbVotes.com upon the Board’s approval, on the scheduled agenda for Nov. 15, 2022.

Lastly, the county announced information about logic and accuracy testing of voting machines ahead of the runoff. Here are the details about those tests for anyone interested in attending.

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections announces the dates for the upcoming logic and accuracy testing that will be conducted on the equipment being used for the Dec. 6, 2022 runoff election. The testing for advance in-person and Election Day ballot equipment will commence on Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the former Sam’s Club building, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038 and will continue until completion. The testing for absentee by mail and provisional ballot equipment will commence on Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 a.m. in the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office located at 4380 Memorial Dr., Suite 300, Decatur, Ga. 30032. The testing is open to the public.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring with you when you show up to vote:

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person.

County officials are also asking people to wear masks for the health and safety of poll workers and other voters.

Please vote in the Dec. 6 runoff.

