Nuts ‘n Berries closing Greater Decatur store

Greater Decatur, GA — Nuts ‘n Berries co-owner Mari Geier announced in a Facebook post on Nov. 17 that the Nuts ‘n Berries Decatur location will close on Dec. 23.

In October, the health food market was listed for sale. The shop is located on North Decatur Road across from Publix in the space formerly occupied by Rainbow Foods, a beloved health food store that closed in 2019. Nuts ‘n Berries opened in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original Nuts ‘n Berries store opened in Atlanta in 1980. The previous owners introduced the community to organic and natural products. They sold the store in 2015, according to the Nuts ‘n Berries website.

Geier and co-owner Kevin Parker redefined what it meant to be an independent health food store, a community leader and a small business leader in a new age of wellness and health.

“At the heart of every community, there is a place where people gather, Nuts ‘n Berries Healthy Market is that place,” the store’s website states. “From Facebook Live juice cleanses and foot detox videos (not at the same time, of course) to bringing you the farmers market after the market with more local healthy products than any other store. And of course, offering the most current and relevant information in a way that you can sort through all the noise and get just what you need because being healthy means different things to different people.”

Nuts ‘n Berries is based in Brookhaven and that location will remain open and is not available for sale or lease.

“We want to thank each of you who supported us over the past two and a half years,” Geier wrote in the Facebook post. “While our time in the Decatur neighborhood was shorter than we planned, we hope that we leave each of you with a tiny bit of our passion for learning, our dedication to clean eating and our commitment to supporting local.”

The shop will have an inventory reduction sale. Souper Jenny, which is located next to Nuts ‘n Berries, is not closing.

“The one final thing I hope to impart on you as a member of this community: consider the little guys and gals in ALL of your shopping decisions,” Greir said. “To truly support local is to know your store owners, your favorite cashiers and the folks who make your food. Local guys and gals don’t just work in your neighborhood, we live there, too.”

She encouraged the community to continue supporting the Nuts ‘n Berries team as they relocated to Brookhaven. Nuts ‘n Berries is located at 4274 Peachtree Road NE in Brookhaven. The store is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

