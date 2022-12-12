Atlanta VA hospital to be renamed to honor late Sen. Max Cleland

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Clairemont Road will be renamed to honor the late Sen. Max Cleland.

Sen. Raphael Warnock sponsored the bill to rename the hospital the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The bill passed the House of Representatives with a 356-62 vote and passed the Senate unanimously. The legislation was signed into law on Dec. 9, according to a press release.

“Max Cleland was an empathetic leader and a passionate patriot with a warrior’s heart for our veterans and for Georgia,” Warnock said. “It was a great privilege to bring Republicans and Democrats together to honor a man of Senator Cleland’s magnitude. His life and legacy will live forever in our hearts, and I’m proud his name will live on as it dons the Atlanta VA Medical Center.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff added that Cleland was a hero, public servant, patriot, and friend.

“In renaming the Atlanta VA Medical Center in his honor, we honor his service and sacrifice by pressing forward to ensure all veterans in Georgia receive the highest-level of care they’ve rightfully earned,” Ossoff said.

Cleland lost three limbs while serving in the military. Throughout his decades-long career, he advocated for veterans.

Cleland noted he was called to service; after retiring from the military, he served as a Georgia State Senator, led the U.S. Veterans Administration under President Jimmy Carter, served as Georgia Secretary of State, and later served in the U.S. Senate.

He was a recipient of the Silver Star and the Bronze Star for courageous action in combat. In 2009, former President Barack Obama nominated Cleland to serve as the Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Ossoff also sponsored a bill to rename the administrative office to the Senator Johnny Isakson Department of Veterans Affairs Atlanta Regional Office to honor the late senator’s work to relentlessly advocate for our nation’s veterans and service members. The bill was also signed into law on Dec. 9.

“We are so touched and moved that Johnny’s former colleagues and friends would choose to honor him this way,” the Isakson family said in a statement. “The Veterans Affairs Department was a passion for him when he was in office as he was so dedicated to the livelihood of those who sacrificed so much for this country. This is a wonderful tribute to his legacy.”

Ossoff said Isakson was truly committed to veterans and military families in the state, and he was also committed to working across the aisle for what was right for veterans and Georgia.

“I think it’s fitting that this has been a bipartisan effort with Republican and Democratic support as a token of our state’s appreciation for all of the work Senator Isakson did on behalf of our veterans, our service members, and our military families,” Ossoff said.

