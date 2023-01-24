Avondale Estates City Commission to consider setting election qualifying fees

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider setting the qualifying fees for the municipal elections in November.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 899 7772 2764 To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

According to the resolution, individuals running for mayor would pay a qualifying fee of $216, and candidates for commissioner would pay $144. The city has to set the qualifying fee by Feb. 1. Qualifying will be in August and the election will be in November.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Commissioners Brian Fisher and Dee Merriam are up for reelection this year.

The board will also consider approving a contract for the Fourth of July fireworks display. City Manager Patrick Bryant previously said the city has budgeted $26,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks. The contract increased by $1,000 from 2022.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss right-of-way decisions related to the U.S. 278 road diet project and a presentation of the Covington Highway study.

The city is working on developing a long-term plan for Covington Highway, which is the main thoroughfare on the eastern side of the city. The highway has limited bike and pedestrian infrastructure, but is a short walk from the Kensington MARTA station.

“The corridor has underdeveloped properties and institutional owners, some of whom are looking at future redevelopment opportunities,” the city’s website states. “To prepare for the eventual evolution of the corridor, the city plans to build upon existing long-term planning documents to address multi-modal transportation connectivity along the corridor, as well as opportunities for open space. This effort proposes to evaluate recommended site design and building mass, scale, and height, and explore desired uses with area property owners and community members.”

There are three phases to the proposed project:

– Existing conditions, content gathering and analysis

– Concept framework plan

– Final plan

To learn more about the project, click here.

