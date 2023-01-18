Decatur City Commission holds first vote on middle housing amendments

Decatur City Commission holds first vote on middle housing amendmentsAbout 100 residents attended the Decatur City Commission meeting on Jan. 17 at City Hall. Many voiced their support and opposition to a recommendation to reallow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in the single-family residential zoning areas. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Jan. 17 meeting, voted to re-allow duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in single-family residential zoning districts. Final approval requires a second vote.
The commission will also consider the amendments to the unified development ordinance on Feb. 6.
The city commission is considering two proposals:
1. To allow construction of and conversion to duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) in R-50, R-60, R-85, and RS-17 zoning districts by limited use, and to comply with same size and setback requirements of detached homes.
2. To require parking compliance of 1 space per dwelling unit – as is currently required for detached homes – and to allow up to 50% of parking to for duplexes (2-units) and walk up flats (3-4 units) to be on-street parking, so long as frontage space meets requirements, and on-street parking is allowed.
This type of housing would have to conform to the size limitations of single-family homes. The ability to build and maintain a single-family home will not change if the amendments are approved.
After a five-hour-long meeting, the planning commission voted in October to recommend denial of the city’s application due to deficiencies the commission members saw in the current proposal.
The city commission’s vote on Jan. 18 around 1 a.m. following hours of public comment during the Jan. 17 meeting.
Since October, a few changes to the proposal were made. According to a memo from City Planner Kristin Allin, here are the changes:
– A four unit walk-up flat may also have one accessory dwelling unit, and will be subject to the mandatory inclusionary housing ordinance.
– For every 20 feet of street frontage of lot width, one qualifying on-street space may be counted towards off-street parking requirements; previously proposed at 15 feet.
– The effective date for the ordinance is June 30, 2023.
– For a period of eighteen (18) months from June 30, 2023 to December 31, 2024, there will be in place a building permit limitation in place in which duplex and walk up flat permits will be limited to three (3) per each City of Decatur lower elementary school district, so as to provide sufficient time for the city to effectively implement the zoning changes in a manner that best serves the community and minimizes any adverse impacts on City residents.
During the public hearing, residents raised concerns about affordability, density, parking, traffic, and unintended consequences. Another concern raised was that new duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes would not fit in with the character of a single-family residential area. Others added that there would be more pressure put on the city’s infrastructure.
Those in favor of the proposal said that allowing these missing middle housing types would increase diversity in the city and would allow teachers, city employees, young professionals, firefighters, and police officers to be able to live in the city they serve.
Residents who spoke in favor also noted the proposal gives the city a chance to decide what kind of community it wants to be going forward.
This story will be updated with more information from the Jan. 17 meeting.
