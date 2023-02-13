DeKalb County School Board reviews more than two dozen applications for superintendent job

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board has received 26 applications for its superintendent vacancy, according to the Georgia School Boards Association, which is helping the board with its search.

The board reviewed those applications in an executive session on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to GSBA spokesperson Justin Pauly.

The news was first reported by the AJC.

Pauly said the school board will determine the number of finalists. Pauly was unable to go in-depth about the caliber of the candidates presented at that meeting. But the board received interest from candidates around the country.

“The pool of 26 consists of local and national candidates,” Pauly said.

The school board will begin interviews in March and April and announce finalists in April. The board is expected to vote in April and appoint the new superintendent in May, with a start date to be negotiated.

Dr. Vasanne Tinsley has served as interim superintendent since the school board fired Cheryl Watson Harris last spring. Since 2013, DeKalb County Schools has had six superintendents, two of them interim superintendents.

Some school board members have expressed support for keeping Tinsley.

