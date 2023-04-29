Bomb squad, swat team on scene as search warrant executed near Scott Boulevard home in Decatur

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A law enforcement agency executed a search warrant at a home near Scott Boulevard in Decatur on Saturday morning, April 29.

A Decatur Police officer on the scene, who was not authorized to talk to the media, told Decaturish that he only knew someone was executing a search warrant and there were no injuries. A bomb squad truck and a swat team, as well as numerous police vehicles, could be seen near the scene, which was located at Scott Boulevard near Westchester Elementary School.

It’s unclear which agency executed the warrant. The officer, who had limited information, said DeKalb County was executing it. However, a resident who lives near the scene contacted Decaturish to say, “We live right behind the active scene on Scott Boulevard. At 7 a.m., they were using a megaphone, saying that it was the FBI and residents of a Scott Boulevard address needed to come out with their hands up.”

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First spoke to the FBI this morning and the agency confirmed it has agents on the scene in the 700 block of Scott Boulevard.

“FBI agents were out conducting court-authorized activity in that area,” police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

The spokesperson later told Decaturish, “The swat situation has been completed, but there might still be activity in the area.”

The GBI is not on the scene at this time, a spokesperson for the agency said.

When Decaturish left the scene, police blocked the road up to Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. A nearby resident walking her dog and studying the scene said she was relieved to hear no one was hurt.

The incident illustrates the problems with police communications amid staffing shortages. The Decatur Police public information officer is working night shifts now and was unavailable to field questions. Since it isn’t Decatur’s scene, it’s unlikely Decatur Police will be able to release many details. Attempts to reach DeKalb County Police were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

— supportyourlocalnews.com

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.