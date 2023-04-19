Colliers secures first two tenants of newly renovated 101 W. Ponce office building in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Two tenants will be moving into the newly renovated 101 W. Ponce office building, which is located at the intersection of West Ponce de Leon Avenue and Clairemont Avenue in downtown Decatur.

Colliers announced the first two leases at 101 W Ponce. These transactions consist of a full-floor user for 18,411 square feet and another user for 6,404 square feet. Executive Vice Presidents, Heather Lamb and Jessica Doyle, lead leasing efforts in both transactions, according to a press release.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors signed the first lease and will utilize 18,411 square feet in the building. NACDD selected 101 W Ponce to upgrade the quality of their space while expanding their presence in Decatur.

According to its website, “NACDD’s core membership is composed of the 58 State and Territorial Health Department Chronic Disease Directors and their staff who protect the health of the public through primary and secondary prevention efforts and work “upstream” on root causes of chronic conditions.”

Aristocrat Technologies, a global gaming company, signed the second lease for 6.404 square feet. According to the company’s website, Aristocrat has 7,000 employees in 23 locations and develops mobile and casino games.

“We are excited to welcome NACDD and Aristocrat Technologies to 101 W Ponce and the energy they will bring to the building and the community,” Lamb said. “The building’s significant enhancements and prime location make it an ideal workplace for today’s tenants.”

101 W Ponce was redeveloped and managed by The RMR Group, an alternative asset management firm focused on commercial real estate. RMR renovated the building, transforming the property into a reimagined and amenity-rich office building.

The six-story property features a collaborative and modernized lobby, communal conference facility, fully equipped fitness center, and a large outdoor courtyard with holistic signage and an art wall program. The building is near the Decatur Square.

The building used to be leased to Emory as a call center, but the facility is now vacant. The owners were “white boxing” the space, so the offices can be leased again, Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said at the March 18, 2022, Downtown Development Authority retreat.

