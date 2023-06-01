City of Decatur will allow food carts under new program

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur has announced a new program to allow food carts within city limits.

“Already renowned for its diverse mix of restaurants, the City of Decatur announced the creation of a new vendor program that will allow up to eight food carts to operate in the city,” a spokesperson for the city says. “The plan designates four locations in Decatur Square, two in Harmony Park, one on East Ponce de Leon Avenue and one on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.”

The city opened its application process today, June 1, and will close it on June 20. According to a press release, any food cart vendor can apply if they’ve got a current license and their carts “meet the proper” dimensions.

“This initiative was initially detailed in the City’s 2010 strategic plan and approved through an ordinance in 2017,” Downtown Development Authority Chair Conor McNally said in a press release. “COVID caused the food cart program to be postponed, so finally bringing it to fruition is another sign our vibrant downtown has returned.”

In the past, the city has stumbled into controversy surrounding vendor carts.

In 2019, the Decatur City Commission approved the reinstatement of a pilot program to allow vendor carts in public spaces, specifically the Decatur Square and in Harmony Park in Oakhurst.

Under the program’s rules, King of Pops was no longer allowed to operate a cart on the Square or in Harmony Park because it competes with a nearby brick-and-mortar business, Steel City Pops. That decision led to an investigation by Decaturish that found the city took numerous steps to benefit Steel City Pops and push King of Pops out of the market.

Steel City Pops later closed its Decatur store, along with 10 other stores, and filed for bankruptcy.

The DDA and the city have established a process for participation in the new food cart program, a process that was not in place back in 2019.

“A committee will review all applications and select the eight approved vendors who will be permitted to operate their carts for one year during the following times: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” the press release from the city says. “Among the criteria considered by the committee will be highlighting cuisine that isn’t currently offered in Decatur, creating more grab-and-go food and beverage options that appeal to those working in the business district, and amplifying small businesses challenged with affording – or not desiring – a full brick-and-mortar location.”

Here’s the full announcement from the city of Decatur:

