Here are the candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 7 municipal election (so far)

DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal election began this week.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County. Voters in Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Decatur, Stone Mountain and Tucker, and other cities in DeKalb, will see various city officials on the ballot.

Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County as of Aug. 22.

City of Clarkston

City Council

Krista Durant

Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)

City of Decatur

City Commissioner At Large

Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 1, Post B

George Dusenbury (Incumbent)

City Commissioner District 2, Post B

Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 1, Post B

James Herndon (Incumbent)

City Board of Education District 2, Post B

India Phipps Epps

City of Doraville

Mayor

Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)

City Council District 1, Post 3

Warren Simmons (Incumbent)

City Council District 2, Post 2

Carrie Armistead

City of Dunwoody

Mayor

Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)

City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large

Stacey Harris (Incumbent) 5683 Mill Trace Dr.

City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large

Joe Seconder (Incumbent)

City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large

John Heneghan (Incumbent)

City of Lithonia

City Council

Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)

City of Stonecrest

Mayor

Diane Adoma

Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)

Dele Lowman

Councilmember District Post 4

George Turner (Incumbent)

Keep checking Decaturishvotes.com for more information about the Nov. 7 municipal elections in DeKalb County

