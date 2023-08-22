Here are the candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 7 municipal election (so far)The word "vote" was written in tape on the ground at the Reid H. Cofer Library on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal election began this week.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.
The deadline to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 10. Absentee ballots will be mailed and advanced voting will begin on Oct. 16. To check your voter registration, click here. For more information on how to register to vote, click here.
The municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in cities across DeKalb County. Voters in Avondale Estates, Clarkston, Decatur, Stone Mountain and Tucker, and other cities in DeKalb, will see various city officials on the ballot.
Here’s a list of everyone who has qualified for a municipal race in DeKalb County as of Aug. 22.
City of Clarkston
City Council
Krista Durant
Debra D. Johnson (Incumbent)
City of Decatur
City Commissioner At Large
Anthony “Tony” Powers (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 1, Post B
George Dusenbury (Incumbent)
City Commissioner District 2, Post B
Lesa Mayer (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 1, Post B
James Herndon (Incumbent)
City Board of Education District 2, Post B
India Phipps Epps
City of Doraville
Mayor
Joseph Geierman (Incumbent)
City Council District 1, Post 3
Warren Simmons (Incumbent)
City Council District 2, Post 2
Carrie Armistead
City of Dunwoody
Mayor
Lynn Deutsch (Incumbent)
City Council District 1 Post 4 At Large
Stacey Harris (Incumbent) 5683 Mill Trace Dr.
City Council District 2 Post 5 At Large
Joe Seconder (Incumbent)
City Council District 3 Post 6 At Large
John Heneghan (Incumbent)
City of Lithonia
City Council
Darold P. Honore, Jr. (Incumbent)
City of Stonecrest
Mayor
Diane Adoma
Jazzmin Cobble (Incumbent)
Dele Lowman
Councilmember District Post 4
George Turner (Incumbent)
Keep checking Decaturishvotes.com for more information about the Nov. 7 municipal elections in DeKalb County
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.