Decatur Taco Mac closes after 22 years

Decatur, GA — The lights are out at Taco Mac on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur after 22 years in business.

The restaurant abruptly closed on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The closure notice said the restaurant’s lease was expiring but gave no other information about the reason for the closure. A message left with a spokesperson for the company Wednesday evening was not immediately returned. The notice on the door said the company is working to find all the employees at the Decatur location new positions elsewhere.

“We appreciate all the support the community has given us over the years and have loved serving each one of you,” the notice says.

Taco Mac reopened in 2013 after an extensive renovation and had an advantage over other businesses downtown: dedicated parking.

That parking lot was empty Wednesday, and there wasn’t anyone inside the store when a reporter visited.

This story will be updated when a representative for the company can be reached.

It’s not the only recent and unexpected business closure in Decatur that is leaving a large, empty building in the city’s business district. The Baby Kroger closed a year ago and is still boarded up.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett first learned of the closure when Decaturish contacted her. She said that Taco Mac opened the same year she moved to Decatur, 2001.

“Obviously, we hate to lose a business,” Garrett said. “We have a recruitment strategy, part of our downtown master plan is to find the best fit for businesses that will work in the city of Decatur. Sometimes we know when things will be closing. Sometimes we don’t have any sort of forewarning.”

Garrett noted there are new businesses moving in, including new coffee shops and a new restaurant. Still, she hadn’t seen any signs the Decatur Taco Mac was on the verge of closing. She saw a “Help Wanted” sign the other day.

“It has been an important corner business there that we’ll certainly miss having as part of the downtown options,” Garrett said. “… It’s a loss for the community. I certainly hate to see a business that’s been here over 20 years decide to close its doors.”

