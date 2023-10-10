Police release description of suspect, vehicle involved in carjacking at Emory Commons shopping center

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police say they’re investigating a carjacking that happened at the Emory Commons shopping center.

On Tuesday, in response to questions from Decaturish, police released new details about the incident which occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7. WSB-TV reports that police were seen investigating the parking lot outside Blaze Pizza following the incident.

“When officers arrived, they located the 39-year-old male victim,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “He stated an unknown male approached him while he was in his vehicle and ordered him out at gunpoint. The victim exited his vehicle and began to run away when he fell and scratched up his hands. The suspect fled the location in the victim’s vehicle. Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation.”

DeKalb Police today released details about the suspect and the vehicle involved, in response to our questions.

“The vehicle is a 2002 blue Ford F150 with Tennessee tags (188BBZD),” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with stubble facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.”

The spokesperson said police initially released scant information about the incident to protect the investigation.

“The information we provide is at the discretion of the investigative unit,” the spokesperson said. “We never want to release anything that could compromise the investigation, so that is why we may hold off on giving out such information too soon.”

