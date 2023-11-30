Early voting in the runoff elections ends on Dec. 1

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Early voting for the 2023 municipal runoff elections ends on Friday, Dec. 1. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and are open until 7 p.m. today, Nov. 30.

Election Day is Dec. 5 and the polls will also be open to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters can vote at any early voting location on Friday, but on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration card.

To check your voter registration, click here.

There are five races on the ballot in DeKalb County. Alfred “Shivy” Brooks and Tamara Jones (incumbent) are running for the Atlanta School Board District 7 at-large seat.

In Brookhaven, Lauren Kiefer and H.J. “John” Park are facing off for mayor. Michael Diaz and Linley Jones (incumbent) are in a runoff for the Brookhaven City Council District 1 seat.

In Doraville, Carrie Armistead and MC Naser are running for the city council District 2 Post 2 seat, and in Stonecrest, Terry Fye and Rob Turner (incumbent) are running for the city council District 2 Post 2 seat.

Decaturish published candidate Q&As during the general election, which includes the candidates for Brookhaven City Council and mayor. To view our voters guide, click here . To see the Dec. 5 composite sample ballot, click here

Some early voting sites are also drop box locations for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 5. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.

Voters with a physical disability or who are 75 years and older do not need to wait in line. They can walk to the polling place entrance and a poll worker will assist them in casting their ballot.

The DeKalb Voter Registrations and Elections Department is encouraging voters to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.

Here’s what the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office recommends voters bring to the polls in person:

– A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card – A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you. – Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line – Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person

Here are the early voting locations:

Note: the * indicates a polling place that also has a drop box for absentee ballots. Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Rd

Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Dr. NE

Atlanta, GA 30317 Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Dr.

Clarkston, GA 30021 County Line–Ellenwood Library

4331 River Rd.

Ellenwood, GA 30294 DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *

4380 Memorial Dr.

Decatur, GA 30032 Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. *

Dunwoody, GA 30338 Emory University

1599 Clifton Rd

Atlanta, GA 30338 Lynwood Recreation Center *

3360 Osborne Rd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30319 North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr.

Chamblee, GA 30341 The Gallery at South DeKalb *

2801 Candler Rd.

Decatur, GA 30034 Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *

2994 Turner Hill Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038 Tucker–Reid H. Cofer Library *

5234 Lavista Rd.

Tucker, GA 30084 Wesley Chapel–William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Rd.

Decatur, GA 30034

