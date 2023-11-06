Election Day is Nov. 7 for the 2023 municipal elections

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Election Day for the 2023 municipal elections is Tuesday, Nov. 7. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots also must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voter’s must vote at the precinct listed on their voter registration card on Election Day. The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here.

Absentee ballots can be returned by hand to the front desk of the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office during our business hours, weekdays 8 am – 4:30 pm; or until 7 pm on election day. Drop boxes were only open during early voting. DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive, suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

If a voter has not returned their absentee ballot and has decided to vote in person, voters can go to their polling location and vote in person instead and should bring their absentee ballot with them if possible.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County VRE says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.

What’s on the ballot

To see our complete voters guide, click here.

There are several referendum questions on the ballot this year. In DeKalb County, voters will also see ballot measures on the equalized homestead option sales tax, special purpose local option sales tax and homestead tax exemptions. For more information about EHOST, click here. For more information about SPLOST, click here. For more information about the homestead tax exemptions, click here.

Voters in the city of Decatur will also see homestead tax exemption referendums related to city and school taxes on the ballot. For more information about the referendums, click here.

Two candidates are running for Atlanta Board of Education District 3, which serves Kirkwood and East Lake.

There are three candidates running for Avondale Estates Mayor and City Commission. All three candidates are running unopposed, and are elected at-large.

Brookhaven has four election districts and the mayor is elected at-large. Voters in Districts 1, 2 and 3 will cast votes for their respective city council seats this fall. All voters in Brookhaven can vote for the mayor.

Chamblee has four election districts and one at-large seat, but all are elected in a citywide vote. Candidates for Districts 2, 3 and 4 are on the ballot this fall.

Clarkston City Council offices are all elected at-large. There are three seats on the ballot this year, and all three incumbents are running for reelection. The three candidates who earn the most votes will win the election.

There are three incumbent Decatur City Commissioners running for reelection, and all are unopposed. Decatur has two election districts and one at-large seat. Voters in District 1 and District 2 will cast votes for their respective commissioners, and all voters in the city can vote for the at-large seat.

City Schools of Decatur Board of Education District 1, Post B and District 2, Post B will be on the ballot. The incumbent District 1 candidate is running unopposed, and two people are running for District 2.

There are numerous candidates running for Stone Mountain City Council. Stone Mountain City Council offices are all elected at-large, meaning everyone in the city votes in every race.

There are three Tucker City Council seats on the ballot this year for District 1, Post 2, District 2, Post 2, and District 3, Post 2.

