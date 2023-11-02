Nov. 3 is the last day to vote early in the 2023 municipal elections

Nov. 3 is the last day to vote early in the 2023 municipal electionsA vote sign at the Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
DeKalb County, GA — Early voting for the 2023 municipal elections ends on Friday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and are open until 7 p.m. today, Nov. 2.
Election Day is Nov. 7 and the polls will also be open to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters can vote at any early voting location on Friday, but on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration card.
To check your voter registration, click here.
Decaturish has published candidate Q&As, hosted forums and provided information about referendum questions. To see all of our election coverage, click here. To view our voters guide, click here. To see the composite sample ballot, click here.
Some early voting sites are also drop box locations for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7. For more information about absentee ballots, click here.
Voters with a physical disability or who are 75 years and older do not need to wait in line. They can walk to the polling place entrance and a poll worker will assist them in casting their ballot.
The DeKalb Voter Registrations and Elections Department is encouraging voters to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.
Here’s what the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office recommends voters bring to the polls in person:
– A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
– A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
– Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
– Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in-person
Here are the early voting locations:
Note: the * indicates a polling place that also has a drop box for absentee ballots.
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30317
Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Dr.
Clarkston, GA 30021
County Line–Ellenwood Library
4331 River Rd.
Ellenwood, GA 30294
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur, GA 30032
Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. *
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Emory University
1599 Clifton Rd
Atlanta, GA 30338
Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr.
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Gallery at South DeKalb *
2801 Candler Rd.
Decatur, GA 30034
Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30038
Tucker–Reid H. Cofer Library *
5234 Lavista Rd.
Tucker, GA 30084
Wesley Chapel–William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Rd.
Decatur, GA 30034
