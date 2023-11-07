(PHOTOS) Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County voters headed to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023 to vote in their municipal elections and decide ballot measures in DeKalb County.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. To see our voters guide, click here. Visit Decaturishvotes.com for all the latest election results.

Photographer Dean Hesse has been visiting polls and chatting with voters. Here’s what he’s heard so far.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.