(PHOTOS) Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023

This story has been updated.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County voters headed to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023 to vote in their municipal elections and decide ballot measures in DeKalb County.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. To see our voters guide, click here. Visit Decaturishvotes.com for all the latest election results.
Photographer Dean Hesse has been visiting polls and chatting with voters. Here’s what he’s heard so far.
After casting her ballot at the Champion Middle School polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, former city of Stone Mountain Mayor Patricia Wheeler said, “All elections are important. When you want changes, you have to get out and vote, and that’s a possibility that we’re working toward here in the city of Stone Mountain. I’m hoping that we have a big turnout here in the city.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidates and supporters campaign across from the Champion Middle School polling location in the city of Stone Mountain on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Stone Mountain residents Jelani and Shani Linder of the nonprofit Village Forward Inc. campaign for their candidate on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. “This election is really, really important because Stone Mountain has sat stagnant,” Jelani Linder said. “There’s been a lot of discord and dysfunction on the city council in this past two to four years, and it’s time for a change in the city of Stone Mountain. We really believe in this town as one of the most precious and beautiful places that I’ve been in and been a part of. It’s the best walkable community we have. We want to see people that can bring that to light. We’re tired of hearing people say this town has a lot of potential. We now want to get people elected that can bring that potential to life.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
One-hundred-thirty-six people had cast their ballots at the Champion Middle School polling location in the city of Stone Mountain as of 10:30 a.m. on Election Day, Nov.7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lifelong city of Stone Mountain residents Elaine Vaughn (left) and her sister Ruby Dobbs cast their ballots at the Champion Middle School polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. “This is one of the messiest elections I’ve ever seen in the city of Stone Mountain. Just get out and vote who you think is going to help you and your community. That’s all I ask,” Vaughn said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 11:10 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 85 Tucker voters had cast their ballots at the Tucker First United Methodist Church Wesley Center. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 11:25 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 80 voters had cast their ballots at Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library. Photo by Dean
Vic Tripp voted with his wife Carmen at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Describing themselves as Tucker residents “forever,” Tripp quoted the Declaration of Independence saying, “Deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That’s fundamental to our democracy, to our republic, and this is how the governed give their consent: through voting. If you don’t vote, you don’t like the way things are done, you have no right to complain. If you don’t vote, you lose by default.” Both Tripp and his wife Carmen expressed concerns about election fraud and incompetence. “It’s not a partisan issue,” Carmen Tripp said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 11:25 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 80 voters had cast their ballots at Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library polling location. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston City Council Member Awet Eyasu campaigns for re-election amid a sea of candidate signs on North Indian Creek Drive in front of the Clarkston Community Center polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston City Council Member Awet Eyasu wears red Chuck’s while campaigning for re-election on North Indian Creek Drive in front of the Clarkston Community Center polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Candidates posted campaign signs in front of the Clarkston Community Center polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 1:49 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 114 voters had cast their ballots at the Clarkston Community Center polling location. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 1:49 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 114 voters had cast their ballots at the Clarkston Community Center polling location. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarkston City Council Member Debra Johnson’s husband Curtis Johnson holds a giant campaign sign as he waves to passing motorists on North Indian Creek Drive in front of the Clarkston Community Center polling location on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
As of 1:49 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, 114 voters had cast their ballots at the Clarkston Community Center polling location. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.