Dec. 5 is Election Day for the municipal runoff elections

DeKalb County, GA — Election Day for the 2023 municipal runoff elections is Tuesday, Dec. 5. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee ballots also must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voter’s must vote at the precinct listed on their voter registration card on Election Day. The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here.

Absentee ballots can be returned by hand to the front desk of the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office until 7 pm on Election Day. Drop boxes were only open during early voting. DeKalb VRE is located at 4380 Memorial Drive, suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032. If a voter has not returned their absentee ballot and has decided to vote in person, voters can go to their polling location and vote in person instead and should bring their absentee ballot with them if possible.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County VRE says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.

What’s on the ballot

There are five races on the ballot in DeKalb County. Alfred “Shivy” Brooks and Tamara Jones (incumbent) are running for the Atlanta School Board District 7 at-large seat.

In Brookhaven, Lauren Kiefer and H.J. “John” Park are facing off for mayor. Michael Diaz and Linley Jones (incumbent) are in a runoff for the Brookhaven City Council District 1 seat.

In Doraville, Carrie Armistead and MC Naser are running for the city council District 2 Post 2 seat, and in Stonecrest, Terry Fye and Rob Turner (incumbent) are running for the city council District 2 Post 2 seat.

Decaturish published candidate Q&As during the general election, which includes the candidates for Brookhaven City Council and mayor. To view our voters guide, click here . To see the Dec. 5 composite sample ballot, click here

