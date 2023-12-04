Livestock guardian dog that warded off coyotes nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Share

This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — A year after fighting off and killing several coyotes to protect five sheep, Casper the livestock guardian dog is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

A panel of judges with the Farm Bureau will choose the winner based on nomination materials submitted, as well as the dog’s helpfulness to the farmer and their family, playfulness, and obedience, according to Atlanta News First. The Farm Bureau Dog of the Year will win a year’s worth of Purina Pro-Plan dog food and $5,000.

The public can also vote for Casper to win the People’s Choice Pup award. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize from Purina. To cast a vote for Casper, click here. According to Wierwille, voting ends on Dec. 20 and individuals can cast one vote per day.

The winners will be recognized at an award ceremony in January.

In November 2022 the Great Pyrenees took on 11 coyotes, killing eight, while protecting five sheep along with another dog, Daisy, at a property near John Wierwille’s home. Casper suffered multiple significant injuries. He spent about 17 days at an emergency vet clinic and was at LifeLine Animal Project for about two weeks.

Casper, now about three years old, is fully healed and back with his sheep. Owner John Wierwille said that Casper and Daisy are both doing well.

“They are as stubborn and determined to do things their own way as ever, but they are also as brave and protective as ever,” Wierwille said.

On Dec. 2, Wierwille was out with Casper and Daisy looking over a group of sheep in Midtown that had been getting attacked by coyotes all week.

“We had two other dogs here for the last several weeks, but we lost two adult sheep, and a lamb to coyotes this week and the other two dogs suffered injuries yesterday, so I brought Casper and Daisy out here late last evening,” Wierwille said in an email on Dec. 2. “So, yes, the dogs are back at work. So far so good, although Casper keeps heading into the woods by himself and then coming back to Daisy, who is staying with me and the sheep.”

Wierwille said that he knows four other great dogs are nominated as well, but he has never known another dog like Casper that goes looking for the problem and hunts it down until the problem is gone the way that his beloved dog does.

“When I get him to a job, I don’t have to walk him around the location or try to explain the problem, he just sniffs adults and goes to work,” Wierwille said. ” I just think he is an exceptionally brave and determined protector of livestock. He makes me a much better shepherd, and that is what livestock guardian dogs are supposed to do.”

