Decatur City Commission to consider approving traffic-calming plans for South McDonough Street

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 20, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a dinner session at 6 p.m. and a work session at 6:30 p.m.

During the work session, the city commission will talk with the Environmental Sustainability Board.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving a traffic-calming plan for South McDonough Street.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/92918376141. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

South McDonough Street from Garland Avenue to Pharr Road is slated to be repaved as part of the city’s 2023 local maintenance improvement grant. If approved, phase one of the traffic-calming measures will be implemented during the upcoming repaving.

“Phase 1 includes the signing and marking of the new roadway configuration including new crosswalks, the future locations of all bulbouts and chicanes, closure of the Garland Avenue slip lane, and the repair of existing sidewalks including the addition of ADA access ramps at crosswalks,” Assistant City Manager Cara Scharer wrote in a memo.

Two more speed tables between Lenore Street and Pharr Road would be installed as well.