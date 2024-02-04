Decatur City Commission to tour cottage court during work session on Feb. 5

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 5, for a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, located at 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom. There will also be a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner session at 6:45 p.m.

During the work session, the city commission will tour the Oak Cottage Court development, located at 230 Commerce Drive.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority has been working with the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership [ANDP] and Fortas Homes to construct the project. The Decatur Land Trust will eventually own the land in order to help keep the home prices affordable.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: 1. Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. 2. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/94643748738. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5th. Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

Construction began in August 2022. According to the plans outlined in their agreement with the DDA, the ANDP would build six cottage court homes: 1 one-bedroom house, 1 two-bedroom house, and 4 three-bedroom houses, with square footage ranging from 528 to 1171 square feet. The estimated sales prices would be between $199,000 and $275,000, Decaturish previously reported.

It is still up to the Decatur Land Trust and the developers to set the prices of the homes. The land trust will have a ground lease to retain affordability as the homes are sold.

In other business:

– The city commission will consider purchasing three portable, electronic message signs and trailers for a total of $56,400 from All Traffic Solutions.

“In addition to variable messaging that can be programmed remotely, the equipment can serve as a speed feedback sign as well as a traffic data collector,” City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo. “The primary purpose of the equipment is to complement the city’s efforts to improve road safety, in particular for pedestrians and bicyclists. The signs will be useful in case of emergencies and special events as well.”

The anticipates receiving the signs in about four to six weeks once they are ordered.

– The city commission will consider approving a few alcoholic beverage licenses. One is for the consumption of beer, wine, and spirituous liquors for D92 Korean BBQ because the restaurant has a new owner.

Another license is for the consumption of beer, wine, and spirituous liquors for The Reading Room. The Reading Room is a new business that will offer wine, coffee and “delectable apéritifs.” It will be located at 429 Church Street, which used to Java Monkey.

The third license is a temporary beverage license for the Oakhurst Wine Crawl that will be held on March 9 at Harmony Park.

– The city commission will also consider purchasing 33 police patrol vehicle weapon safes for a total of $66,000. The police department implemented a take-home vehicle program in January 2023. The rifles are securely locked in an overhead weapon rack in the vehicle, but it can be seen from the window in the overhead weapon rack.

“Although the rifles are securely locked in an overhead weapon rack behind the driver and passenger seats, there is a concern when the vehicle is left unattended for a long period,” Police Chief Scott Richards wrote in a memo. “If Patrol Vehicle Weapon Safes are purchased for each patrol vehicle, the rifles will be locked securely in the rear of the vehicle.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.