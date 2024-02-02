DeKalb County issues ‘cautionary’ boil water advisory following main break

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County Watershed has been working since early Friday morning to repair a water main break along McLendon Drive.

The break caused widespread outages and even forced City Schools of Decatur to cancel classes today. The county issued a “cautionary” boil water advisory at 6:27 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The advisory is primarily in the Scottdale area, affecting 15,000 customers. Here’s a map of the affected area:

Here’s the full announcement:

Out of an abundance of caution, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM) is issuing a boil water advisory for the area bounded by Scott Boulevard on the north; Avondale Road through Old Rockbridge Road on the south; Interstate 285 on the east; and DeKalb Industrial Way on the west.

A water main break today caused some customers to experience low to no pressure in their homes.

According to DWM’s standard operating procedures and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s guidance, a boil water advisory is not mandated.

However, out of an abundance of caution, DWM is issuing a boil water advisory for the affect area.

Although the pressure throughout the system never dropped below the 20 PSI threshold which triggers a boil water advisory, some customers experienced low to no water pressure in their homes.

DWM will increase its normal testing of water samples in the area.

As service is restored, customers in the affected area may experience brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, customers are advised to boil their water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

This cautionary advisory will be in place until further notice.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.