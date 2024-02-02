Large water main break on McLendon Drive in Scottdale causes outages in DeKalb

Share

This story has been updated.

Scottdale, GA — A water main failed along McLendon Drive, causing water outages throughout the county on Feb. 2.

Homes in the immediate area are also at risk of losing power because the main break is causing a power pole to teeter. Some homes have already lost power. McLendon Drive is currently blocked and traffic is being detoured. City Schools of Decatur sent a message to parents saying there’s low or no water in schools and they’re assessing the situation. While DeKalb County Schools hasn’t sent out any communications, it’s safe to assume other schools are affected.

DeKalb County sent the following alert:

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are onsite assessing a broken water main on the 800 block of McLendon Drive. Residents and businesses may experience periods of low to no water pressure during the repair and motorists should expect delays. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243. DeKalb County will provide updates throughout the repair.

Here’s the scene on Vista Brook Drive, just around the corner from the break:

Here are videos of the break:

DeKalb Watershed and Georgia Power are on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

