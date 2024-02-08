Druid Hills Civic Association hosting town hall with DeKalb CEO candidates

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Qualifying isn’t until March, but election season is already underway in DeKalb County.

The Druid Hills Civic Association plans to host a town hall with the three county commissioners running to replace outgoing CEO Mike Thurmond: Steve Bradshaw, Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. The primary election will be held on May 21.

The Druid Hills Civic Association Town Hall will be held Feb. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Here’s the full announcement:

Save the Date for DHCA’s DeKalb CEO Candidate Town Hall on February 26! WHEN: Monday, February 26 at 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. WHERE: Emory’s Oxford Road Building: 1390 Oxford Road (above Starbucks and Barnes & Noble) in the Presentation Room on the 3rd Floor. WHO: The announced candidates for CEO of DeKalb County and moderated by Fox 5 Investigative Reporter, Dale Russell Why YOU should attend DeKalb County has an elected CEO in its form of government, which is unique in Georgia. Although the county has an elected board of commissioners, the elected CEO wields a great deal of executive and administrative power. Historically, this position has been filled by a Democratic candidate, so May 21st’s primary election will likely decide who the future CEO will be. There are 3 official Democratic candidates for the role of DeKalb CEO. DHCA has organized this opportunity for our residents to learn each candidate’s vision for the evolving role of DeKalb’s CEO. Find out how each CEO candidate might manage hot topics like: — the annexation of unincorporated DeKalb into cities — historic preservation in Druid Hills, especially as related to the annexation of Emory into Atlanta — service delivery and infrastructure in DeKalb — management of parks and greenspace — the list goes on…! The organizers of this Town Hall at DHCA welcome community input about structure of the forum or questions for the candidates at [email protected]. We hope to see a large turnout of residents – let’s show these candidates that Druid Hills is an active, informed, politically-engaged community!

