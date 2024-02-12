Kirkwood neighbors share concerns about SweetWater 420 Fest, prep for Spring Fling

Share

By Grace Donnelly, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood residents don’t want to harsh the mellow, but some are dreading SweetWater 420 Fest this spring.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization passed its annual budget and shared updates about the 2024 Spring Fling at the neighborhood’s monthly meeting on Saturday, but much of the evening’s conversation centered on what–if anything–can be done about noise levels at Pullman Yards.

SweetWater hosted the event at its Atlanta brewery in 2023, but it’s returning to Kirkwood on April 20 and 21 this year, promising a “reinvigorated experience” and a “grand comeback.” For residents of Warren Street and Locust Street abutting the venue, that sounds like house-shaking bass and local streets clogged with traffic.

Neighbors expressed concerns about the enforcement of noise ordinances and asked questions about the possibility of taking legal actions.

In other festival news, Kirkwood’s Spring Fling is set for May 18 and sign-ups are now open for sponsorships and the artist market. Applications for food vendors, wing fling competitors, and volunteers will all be opening soon.

In other KNO news:

— Neighbor in Need (formerly known as Kirkwood Cares) shared that they were able to distribute an unprecedented $198,000 in Kirkwood alone last year thanks to grants from KNO and others. DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson joined the meeting to announce an additional $43,000 investment to support Neighbor in Need this year.

— Preparations for a film production that has requested a lane closure on Kirkwood Road will begin on Feb. 13 and filming starts on Feb. 15.

— The urban treehouse at Bessie Branham is being restored thanks to a $130,000 contribution from Councilperson Bakhtiari’s office as part of the park renewal effort.

— The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will provide free tax help at Coan Park Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30317). Assistance is available every Wednesday and Friday from 10AM to 3PM from Feb 2 until April 12. See more details or make an appointment here.

Events:

— Saturday, Feb 24: Volunteer day at Kirkwood Urban Forest from 9am-12pm

— Tuesday, Feb 27: NPU-O meets at 6:30pm (register here)

— Tuesday, March 19: Birds of Kirkwood with Michael Ayling at the DeKalb History Center at 6:30pm (more info here)

