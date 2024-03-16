16-year-old student dies in crash, marking Lakeside High’s fifth traffic fatality this school year

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The Lakeside High community experienced another tragedy on Tuesday, March 12, when a 16-year-old student died and his brother was injured in a crash.

That marks the fifth traffic fatality among Lakeside High students this school year. A fundraiser has identified the victim as Guillermo Aguas. Members of the Lakeside High community confirmed he is a student there.

A DeKalb Police spokesperson said, “[Police] responded to the area of Northcrest Road and Chamblee-Tucker Road in reference to a single-vehicle accident around 1:40 a.m. this morning. Responding officers located the driver, who was deceased on the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased victim was a juvenile, 16-years-old.”

A single-vehicle crash on Feb. 24 killed a Lakeside High student who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, also a Lakeside High student, is accused of driving under the influence and may face additional charges in that case. The victim’s family has requested the media not identify her.

At the beginning of the school year, three Lakeside High students died in a crash that killed five people. Police identified the victims as Katie Gaitan Miranda, 17, Ashley Gaitan, 16, Coral Lorenzo-Rosario, 17, Hung Nguyen, 18, and Abner Santana, 19. Miranda, Gaitan and Lorenzo-Rosario were all Lakeside High students, according to a letter sent out by the school district.

A teacher at the school told Decaturish that a sixth Lakeside High student also died from cancer this year.

The school sent a letter to families on Tuesday afternoon confirming the student’s death. Here’s the full letter:

March 12, 2024 Dear Lakeside Viking families, It is with sincere regret and sorrow that we inform you of a tragic automobile accident that happened early Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of one of our students. We have received permission from the family to share the name of the student who passed away, Guillermo Aguas-Bahena, Class of 2025. Another student, Alex Vega, Class of 2025, was in the car and sustained injuries but is reported stable and is expected to be released from the hospital. We understand the enormous impact the death of another student will have on our community. We have shared the information with our staff and students. Resources and personnel for grief counseling are here to support anyone affected by this tragedy. Our District Crisis Team members, including school counselors, psychologists, and additional staff, will be accessible in the media center throughout the day. The team will remain on-site throughout the week to provide support as needed. Everyone reacts to death differently. We encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and feelings. The Lakeside High School community is here to support all those affected by this tragedy in any way we can. Our priority is to respect each other’s feelings and emotions. If you need additional assistance from our administrative or school counseling team, please get in touch with us at 678 874-6702. Our hearts go out to Guillermo’s family and friends during this most difficult time. We can only imagine the enormous pain and sorrow they are experiencing. Our goal is to support and uplift them in any possible way. Sincerely, Dr. Susan M. Stoddard, Principal Lakeside High School

