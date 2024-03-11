Druid Hills Middle School cafeteria aces follow-up health inspection

Share

This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — Druid Hills Middle School’s cafeteria has aced a follow-up inspection after failing a health inspection on Feb. 27.

The cafeteria received 63 out of 100 during the previous inspection due to several violations.

A letter sent to parents said the school scored 100 on a follow-up visit by the Health Department. To see the follow-up health inspection report, click here.

Here’s the full letter to parents:

Dear Druid Hills Middle School Families, Last week, I promised to update you on the disappointing results of our recent school nutrition evaluation. I am delighted to announce that our cafeteria has received a perfect score of 100 during today’s reassessment by the Georgia Department of Public Health! We are immensely proud of this improvement, which more accurately reflects our commitment to the well-being of our students and staff. Our school personnel and the District Operations Team worked admirably as we collectively refocused to ensure and maintain the high cleanliness and food safety standards in our school nutrition program that we all deserve and have come to expect. Thank you for your continued support and understanding throughout this process. Your trust and cooperation are invaluable as we strive always to provide our school community with safe and healthy environments. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. All the Best, Sheveeta Bonner, Principal Druid Hills Middle School

