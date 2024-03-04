Druid Hills Middle School cafeteria fails health inspection

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Druid Hills Middle School’s cafeteria failed a health inspection on Feb. 27, receiving a 63 out of 100 due to several violations.

Violations observed by the health inspector included:

— An employee returning from using the bathroom without washing hands.

— Improper food storage of milk, lasagna, bean and cheese burritos stored above 41 degrees. All of these were discarded. The walk-in cooler was also unable to main temperatures of 41 degrees or lower. The cooler can’t be used until it can maintain those temperatures.

— Two boxes of expired yogurt

— Spaghetti cooling at room temperature

— Salads prepared without using proper cooling methods.

— A main kitchen hand sink was inoperable

To see the full report, click here.

In March of 2023, the school’s cafeteria got a perfect score. In October, the score dropped to an 86.

After Decaturish asked DeKalb County Schools for comment, the middle school sent a letter to parents notifying them of the failed inspection and the steps the school is taking to address the issues.

“Druid Hills Middle School is fully committed to maintaining the highest cleanliness and food safety standards in all aspects of our school nutrition program,” Principal Sheveeta Bonner said in the letter to parents. “Ensuring the wellbeing of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

Here’s the rest of the principal’s letter:

The DeKalb County School District has issued a statement today regarding the recent evaluation of our school cafeteria by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The inspection conducted on February 27, 2024, resulted in an unsatisfactory score of 63, a significant decrease from the 86 (B) obtained in October 2023 and a perfect score of 100 (A) in March 2023. The drop in score is mainly due to violations related to food handling and compliance with standard operating procedures. Our school personnel and District Operations Team took immediate corrective action, including staff retraining and accountability measures. Equipment issues were also addressed until previously ordered parts arrived and could be installed, including placing a temporary, portable freezer. We expect the Georgia Department of Public Health to conduct a reinspection on or before March 12. Our team is confident that we have successfully addressed these issues and are ensuring ongoing efforts that will ensure a satisfactory outcome from the reinspection. I will update you following this next inspection. Thank you for your support and understanding, and please don’t hesitate to let me know if you have any additional questions or concerns. Sincerely, Sheveeta Bonner, Principal Druid Hills Middle School

The county released the following statement about the health inspection score:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) acknowledges the unsatisfactory health inspection score of 63 received by Druid Hills Middle School’s cafeteria on February 27, 2024, primarily due to food handling and compliance with standard operating procedures. This result is a significant decrease from the 86 (B) obtained in October 2023 and a perfect score of 100 (A) in March 2023. Immediate corrective actions have been implemented in response to the inspection findings. These include comprehensive staff retraining and installing a temporary portable freezer while awaiting necessary repair parts. We anticipate a reinspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health on or before March 12, 2024, and are confident in meeting the criteria for a satisfactory score. DCSD remains committed to the highest cleanliness and food safety standards in our school nutrition programs, and we appreciate the community’s support as we strive to maintain and exceed our health and safety standards.

