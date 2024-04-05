Beck no longer headlining SweetWater 420 Fest, tickets refunded

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — Beck will no longer be the headline for this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest.

On April 5, the festival announced “big changes” to this year’s festival, which will be held April 20 and April 21 at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood. One of the biggest changes not explicitly announced in the press release is the removal of Beck from the lineup. Tickets are now also free and anyone who bought a ticket will be refunded.

In response to a follow-up question about his name’s absence from the revised lineup, a spokesperson for the festival said, “[The] Lineup is as listed in the release I just sent you.” Beck is no longer on the festival’s website.

“Refunds will automatically be issued to all fans who previously purchased tickets with a link to redeem their free tickets,” the spokesperson said. “VIP options will still be available. Beyond that, the dates are the same. Pullman Yards is hosting the party, and the beer will be flowing.”

The press release bills the changes as the festival taking “a trip back to its roots.”

The festival is also offering refunds to those who already bought tickets. Here’s the full press release with information about refunds and the current lineup:

Atlanta, GA (April 05, 2024) – SweetWater Brewing is announcing significant changes to this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest, including a reimagined lineup and an entirely free concert, with a $10 donation to its non-profit partner, the Waterkeeper Alliance. SweetWater Brewing invites fans to take a trip back to its roots, hosting a more intimate festival focused on killer jams, heady brews, and supporting our long-time friends at the Waterkeeper Alliance, who are fighting to protect clean water around the world. Still taking place on April 20 and 21 at Pullman Yards, the reimagined lineup will include many of the event’s originally scheduled bands playing on one stage, including Gov’t Mule, Big Gigantic, Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and others.

“We’ve thought a lot about the direction of SweetWater 420 Fest and decided to add a hefty dose of eco-awareness and grassroots energy back into this amazing party, which will be the rager it’s always been,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands. “SweetWater 420 Fest started as a free Earth Day bash, and that inspired us to reimagine this year’s event with a single-stage format, a lineup that taps into the festival’s jam and groove roots, and a significant charitable component to help the environment. It’s a win-win for everyone: our fans can see some of our favorite bands in a uniquely intimate setting for a modest donation and collectively support the Waterkeeper Alliance’s crucial work to keep our rivers and oceans clean and healthy.”

Artists-By-Day includes: SATURDAY, APRIL 20: Gov’t Mule; Grace Potter; St. Paul and the Broken Bones; Larkin Poe; Andy Frasco & the U.N.; Connor Clark & Blue Rhythm Revival. SUNDAY, APRIL 21: Big Gigantic; Trombone Shoerty & Orleans Avenue; Papadosio; Little Stranger; Hedonistas; Battle of the Bands Winner. Fans can secure their free general admission ticket through the link on the SweetWater 420 Fest website, with a ten dollar donation to Waterkeeper Alliance. VIP options are also avaiable. Those who purchased tickets will be issued a refund via our partner Ticket Spice. To show our gratitude for their support, those who purchased tickets can redeem a free ticket through a direct link they will receive by email. SweetWater 420 Fest is produced by SweetWater Brewing and hosted by Pullman Yards. Visit www.SweetWater420Fest. com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @420Fest. Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia.

