Construction activities have begun on South Housing Village at Legacy Park in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Construction activities have started on the South Housing Village at Legacy Park in Decatur. The Decatur Housing Authority has received its land disturbance permit and began remediation work. Demolition of the cottages on the project site will follow.

The affordable housing development will feature 132 units, made up of apartments, stacked flats and duplexes at the corner of South Columbia Drive and Katie Kerr Drive. The site of the development is about six acres. There are currently four duplexes on the site.

“We completed the real estate closing. The permit has been secured,” DHA Executive Director Doug Faust said. “Demolition of the four duplexes and two single family homes will be completed first. Then work will begin on the grading of the site. Construction will take about 18 months or so.”

After the city bought the former United Methodist Children’s Home — later renamed Legacy Park — the Decatur Legacy Park Master Plan was adopted by the city commission in December 2018. The final plan includes a housing addendum that provides details about the housing goals identified during the planning process. The Legacy Park Master Plan proposes two separate affordable housing villages on the property — the South Housing Village and North Housing Village. The housing addendum specifies the location and types of housing that will be allowed in each village.

At the Nov. 15, 2021, Decatur City Commission meeting, the city commission approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Housing Authority. The DHA will serve as the developer of the South Housing Village. The city commission also approved the design of the project during its meeting on April 18, 2022.

“Construction is coming along. We are excited to see this project get started,” Faust said. “We look forward to providing more quality affordable housing for the city of Decatur.”

The design includes four apartment buildings, each with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Three of the buildings have 24 units, and the fourth will have 30 units. The apartments will be three stories tall, although the master plan had called for the apartments to be four stories.

The plan calls for four stacked flats, each with six three-bedroom units, as well as three duplexes, each with two two-bedroom units. The stacked flats will also be three stories and the duplexes will be two stories.

Amenities will include a community center, a shared outdoor recreation space, community gardens, an entry plaza, a grilling pavilion and several covered pavilions.

The housing will be built in two phases, with sixty-six units in each phase. The first phase will include two apartment buildings, two stacked flat buildings, three duplexes, and the community center. The overall budget for phase one is about $21.8 million.

The second phase will include two apartment buildings and two stacked flat buildings. The overall budget for phase two is about $20.1 million. DHA hopes to begin construction on the second phase in the winter and anticipates the work will also take about 18 months.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett is also excited to see the project begin.

“I also recognize that construction is disruptive, especially with two major construction projects happening at Legacy,” Garrett said. “But both projects will benefit the entire Decatur community once completed.”

Construction is also underway on the track and field at Legacy Park. The city and City Schools of Decatur broke ground on the track in February.

Expanding affordable housing is also a key element of the city’s strategic plan, which identifies increasing the supply of affordable housing on city-owned property, including Legacy Park.

“I hope new neighbors at Legacy will feel welcomed and a part of the Winnona Park community,” Garrett said. “With so many nonprofits close by, I also envision opportunities to visit Wild Nest, participate in Paint Love, enjoy Truckin’ Tuesdays and more as well as use the community track and field and explore the natural areas along the cross-country trail.”

Overall, Garrett is looking forward to seeing projects at the park come to fruition.

“I think Legacy Park is a bold experiment that brings together passive and active areas to enjoy, housing, mission-driven nonprofits and environmental stewardship in an equitable and exciting way,” Garrett said. “Of course, we will experience growing pains, but at the end of the day, I think we will be proud of the outcome.”

