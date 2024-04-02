Decatur Children’s Book Festival speakers include Kate DiCamillo, LaDarrion Williams, and Rebecca Ross

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Children’s Book Festival begins on May 3 and will be held at First Baptist Church of Decatur.

The event is not affiliated with the Decatur Book Festival, which returns this fall.

Featured keynote speakers at this year’s Decatur Children’s Book Festival are Kate DiCamillo, LaDarrion Williams, and Rebecca Ross. Here is the full press release about this year’s Children’s Book Festival event:

The Decatur Children’s Book Festival, presented by Little Shop of Stories, is now sharing its complete lineup of keynote speakers. The Festival will commence on Friday, May 3 at the First Baptist Church of Decatur and will carry on May 4-5. The keynote speakers include Kate DiCamillo, LaDarrion Williams, and Rebecca Ross. Kate DiCamillo, a renowned best-selling children’s author, is designated as the children’s keynote speaker. Kate will present at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the First Baptist Church of Decatur. She will share her new books, “Ferris” and “Orris and Timble: The Beginning”. LaDarrion Williams, a resident playwright/co-creator of The Black Creators Collective, is a Los Angeles based playwright, filmmaker, author, and screenwriter. His play “UMOJA” made its West Coast premiere in January 2022. He produced North Hollywood’s first Black playwright festival at the Waco Theater Center. LaDarrion will serve as the opening young adult keynote speaker. He will take the stage at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at The Chapel on Sycamore. Rebecca Ross, a number one New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling author of fantasy books for teens and adults, has written multiple highly acclaimed duologies, including “Letters of Enchantment,” “Elements of Cadence,” and “The Queen’s Rising” as well as two standalone novels: “Dreams Lie Beneath and “Sisters of Sword & Song”. Rebecca will serve as the closing young adult keynote speaker. She will take the stage Sunday afternoon, May 5. “It’s a privilege to have such esteemed authors join us in the festival,” says Diane Capriola, co-owner of Little Shop of stories. “With their diverse backgrounds and interests, we hope to inspire kids through their words and literary contributions. We are thrilled to kick start the festival with these influential voices.” Children’s keynote tickets can be found on Eventbrite. For more information, visit DecaturChildrensBookFest.org or contact Diane Capriola at [email protected]. Decatur Children’s Book Festival Keynote Event Date: Friday, May 3 Time: 5 p.m. Location: First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, Georgia

