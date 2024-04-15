Decatur crossing guard returns to work after recovering from hit-and-run

Share

Decatur, GA — A beloved Decatur crossing guard returned to work on April 15 following his recovery from a hit-and-run incident last fall.

“Welcome back Mr. Jeffery,” the Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday. “School Crossing Guard Jeffery Smith is back on-duty after recovering from being struck by a vehicle while crossing a student last September. We are so happy to have him back helping students safely cross.”

On Sept. 12, 2023, the police department announced that Alrahman Heath, 38, was arrested and was accused of striking Smith on Sept. 11 at the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue. Heath is facing charges of a hit-and-run and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Smith suffered non-life-threatening injuries and recovered at home.

Police. Lt. John Bender previously said an alert Decatur High student witnessed the crash and gave police all the details they needed to make the arrest. The student also rendered aid to Smith. The driver allegedly struck Smith in the back before leaving.

Bender said the student “did an excellent job” of providing the details that led to the arrest, including the make and model of the car, some description of the driver, and the license plate number. Bender said the driver admitted to hitting Smith when he was arrested.

At the time, police did not identify the student. Multiple media outlets attempted to track the student down with no luck, according to a colleague of Smith’s. But on Oct. 16, 2023, the Decatur City Commission revealed her identity as Tessa Hibner.

The city commission presented Hibner with a community service award for helping the police department.

“On Sept. 11, 2023, Ms. Hibner was walking to school and while crossing the street with a school crossing guard witnessed a hit-and-run accident involving the crossing guard,” Police Chief Scott Richards previously said. “Ms. Hibner not only ensured the victim’s safety, but also took immediate action by obtaining the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle and providing a detailed description of the driver. She displayed remarkable courage and quick thinking in a moment of crisis.”

The Talley Street Elementary community organized care packages and other support for Smith as he recovered. The crash angered many in the city of Decatur, where crossing guards are an essential part of daily life for students going to school.

“Instances like this strike close to home,” Bender previously said. “We have a huge walking population.”

Bender said Decatur has a robust crossing guard program, with 42 crossing guards helping direct students on their way to school as they cross busy streets.

“All 42 are really awesome, amazing people,” Bender said.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

