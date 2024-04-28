Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The downtown Decatur Waffle House is closing as of Sunday, April 28, according to an employee who spoke to a Decaturish reporter.

The employee says some staffers were notified on Thursday or Friday that Sunday would be the last day, but they weren’t given a reason. Some only found out today when they showed up for work. Many are now scrambling to find new jobs. A message to the Waffle House corporate office was not immediately returned.

The location, located beneath the Eddie’s Attic music venue, is popular with Decatur High students, people attending jury duty, and people who work downtown. It opened in 2016.

As news of the closure spread over social media, people were encouraged to give the Waffle House some last-minute business before Waffle House closes for good.

Editor and publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

