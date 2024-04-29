Early voting for primary election begins April 29

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Today, April 29, marks the first day of early voting in the primary elections. Election Day is May 21.

Races on the ballot include the DeKalb County CEO, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, judicial races, and state legislative and Congressional races. Georgia is an open primary state, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in.

To see the Decaturish May 21 voters guide, click here. The voters guide includes information about voting as well as our candidate Q&As for races in DeKalb County.

Early voting ends on May 17. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on May 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 12-5 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location.

Here are the early voting locations:

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Dr. NE

Atlanta, GA 30317 Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, GA 30338 Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Drive

Clarkston, GA 30021 County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294 DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *

4380 Memorial Drive.

Decatur, GA 30032 Dunwoody Library*

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, GA 30338 Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, GA 30322 Greater Piney Grove Church

1879 Glenwood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30316 Hairston Crossing Library

4911 Redan Road

Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Lynwood Recreation Center*

3360 Osborne Road. NE

Atlanta, GA 30319 Neighborhood Church

1561 McLendon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30307 New Bethel AMEC

8350 Rockbridge Road SW

Lithonia, GA 30058 New Life Community Alliance*

3592 Flat Shoals Road

Decatur, GA 30034 North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive

Chamblee, GA 30341 Salem-Panola Library

5137 Salem Road

Lithonia, GA 30038 Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *

2994 Turner Hill Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038 Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library *

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, GA 30084 Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, GA 30034

Drop boxes for absentee ballots will be available at the DeKalb VRE Office, Dunwoody Library, Lynwood Recreation Center, New Life Community Alliance, Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) and the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library. Absentee ballots can be turned in to any drop box during early voting.

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can be returned to the DeKalb VRE Office during its business hours on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 21. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day. Absentee ballots can also be mailed to Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is May 10.

If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot when voting early or on Election Day. Restrooms are available, if needed, at many of the early voting locations, according to the Voter Registration and Elections website.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.

For more information about voting, click here.

