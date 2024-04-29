Early voting for primary election begins April 29

Early voting for primary election begins April 29A vote sign at Avondale Estates City Hall on Nov. 8, 2022. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
DeKalb County, GA — Today, April 29, marks the first day of early voting in the primary elections. Election Day is May 21.
Races on the ballot include the DeKalb County CEO, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, judicial races, and state legislative and Congressional races. Georgia is an open primary state, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in.
To see the Decaturish May 21 voters guide, click here. The voters guide includes information about voting as well as our candidate Q&As for races in DeKalb County.
Early voting ends on May 17. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on May 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 12-5 p.m. Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location.
Here are the early voting locations:
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30317
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, GA 30338
Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Drive
Clarkston, GA 30021
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Drive.
Decatur, GA 30032
Dunwoody Library*
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, GA 30322
Greater Piney Grove Church
1879 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Hairston Crossing Library
4911 Redan Road
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Lynwood Recreation Center*
3360 Osborne Road. NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Neighborhood Church
1561 McLendon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
New Bethel AMEC
8350 Rockbridge Road SW
Lithonia, GA 30058
New Life Community Alliance*
3592 Flat Shoals Road
Decatur, GA 30034
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Drive
Chamblee, GA 30341
Salem-Panola Library
5137 Salem Road
Lithonia, GA 30038
Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) *
2994 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30038
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library *
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, GA 30084
Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, GA 30034
Drop boxes for absentee ballots will be available at the DeKalb VRE Office, Dunwoody Library, Lynwood Recreation Center, New Life Community Alliance, Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club) and the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library. Absentee ballots can be turned in to any drop box during early voting.
After early voting ends, absentee ballots can be returned to the DeKalb VRE Office during its business hours on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 21. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day. Absentee ballots can also be mailed to Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is May 10.
If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot when voting early or on Election Day. Restrooms are available, if needed, at many of the early voting locations, according to the Voter Registration and Elections website.
What to bring when you vote
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.
— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.
For more information about voting, click here.
