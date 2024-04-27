The Decaturish.com May 21 Voters Guide

Share

The Decaturish.com team presents this voters guide as a service to our readers voting in the May 21 primary elections. Races on the ballot include the DeKalb County CEO, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, judicial races, and state legislative and Congressional races. Georgia is an open primary state, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in.

Before we get started: Producing this was expensive. Free news is not cheap. Please make a contribution to our election fundraiser by clicking here and consider becoming a monthly subscriber by visiting supportyourlocalnews.com. We’d do this work for free if we could, but we can’t. We depend on your support. If coverage of local elections matters to you, please help us out.

With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about voting in the May 21 primary elections. All our election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com (Note: This guide will only include races in our coverage area.)

Early voting

Early voting begins on April 29 and ends on May 17. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on May 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 12-5 p.m.. Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location. For a full list of early voting times and locations, click here.

If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot when voting early or on Election Day. Restrooms are available, if needed, at many of the early voting locations, according to the Voter Registration and Elections website.

Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday, May 21. On Election Day, polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but are sometimes opened later if there are technical problems. Usually, anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Also on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration.

How do I see what’s on my ballot and see my polling place?

The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here. To see the general sample ballot with all candidates, click here.

What to bring when you vote

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card

— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.

— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line

— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.