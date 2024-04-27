The Decaturish.com May 21 Voters Guide

The Decaturish.com May 21 Voters GuideA voter shows their sticker and stylus after casting a ballot at the Decatur Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decaturish.com team presents this voters guide as a service to our readers voting in the May 21 primary elections. Races on the ballot include the DeKalb County CEO, Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, judicial races, and state legislative and Congressional races. Georgia is an open primary state, so you can choose which primary you want to vote in.
Before we get started: Producing this was expensive. Free news is not cheap. Please make a contribution to our election fundraiser by clicking here and consider becoming a monthly subscriber by visiting supportyourlocalnews.com. We’d do this work for free if we could, but we can’t. We depend on your support. If coverage of local elections matters to you, please help us out.
With that out of the way, here’s what you need to know about voting in the May 21 primary elections. All our election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com (Note: This guide will only include races in our coverage area.)
Early voting
Early voting begins on April 29 and ends on May 17. Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on May 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 12-5 p.m.. Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location. For a full list of early voting times and locations, click here.
If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot when voting early or on Election Day. Restrooms are available, if needed, at many of the early voting locations, according to the Voter Registration and Elections website.
Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, May 21. On Election Day, polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but are sometimes opened later if there are technical problems. Usually, anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Also on Election Day, you must vote at the precinct listed on your voter registration.
How do I see what’s on my ballot and see my polling place?
The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page will show you your sample ballot and polling location. To visit that page, click here. To see the general sample ballot with all candidates, click here.
What to bring when you vote
DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections says all voters need to bring the following items when they show up to early voting or at the polls on Election Day.
— A valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card
— A mask to help ensure your safety and the safety of the poll workers and voters around you.
— Chair, water, and snacks if the location has a long wait line
— Your absentee ballot if you are wanting to vote in-person instead. If you do not have your absentee ballot, you will need to sign an affidavit stating that you are instead casting your ballot in person.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in DeKalb County:
DeKalb County CEO
Three candidates are running for DeKalb County CEO. They are Steve Bradshaw, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson. Current CEO Michael Thurmond is term-limited and can’t run again. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our candidate debate and coverage, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners
To see a map of the County Commission districts, click here. To see the super districts, click here. Five of the seven commission seats will be on the ballot this year. Commissioner Ted Terry, who represents Super District 6, is running unopposed. A special election in November will fill the Districts 3 and 7 seats. Here are the candidates for Districts 1, 4, and 5 on the ballot in May:
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 1
Two candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 1, which serves Dunwoody, Chamblee, Tucker, and Doraville. The candidates are incumbent Robert Patrick and Andy Yeoman. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our candidate debate and coverage, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 4
Four candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 4, which serves Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Tucker, Clarkston, and Pine Lake and is currently represented by Steve Bradshaw, who is running for DeKalb CEO. The candidates are Chakira Johnson, Gabrielle Rogers, Lance Hammonds and Rita Scott. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our candidate debate and coverage, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 5
Two candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Commissioners District 5, which serves Stonecrest, Lithonia and unincorporated areas in Southeast DeKalb. The candidates are incumbent Mereda Davis Johnson and Gina Mangham. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our debate and coverage, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Education
While most candidates will be in a Democratic or Republican primary in May, DeKalb County School Board races are non-partisan races and will be decided during the May 21 election. School Board candidates do not advance to the November general election. To see a map of the school board districts, click here. Awet Eyasu, a former Clarkston City Councilmember, is running unopposed for District 7, which is currently held by Joyce Morley. Here are the candidates for Districts 1, 3 and 5:
DeKalb County Board of Education District 1
Two candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Education District 1, which includes Dunwoody High School, Chamblee High School, and Peachtree Middle School. Incumbent Anna Hill declined to seek reelection. The candidates are Andrew Ziffer and Austin McDonald. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Education District 3
Two candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Education District 3, which includes DeKalb School of the Arts, McNair High School, and Oak View Elementary School. The candidates are incumbent Deirdre Pierce and Deidra Rossell Wright. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here.
DeKalb County Board of Education District 5
Four candidates are running for DeKalb County Board of Education District 5, which includes Southwest DeKalb High School, Miller Grove High School, and Bob Mathis Elementary school and many more. Incumbent Vickie Turner declined to seek reelection. The candidates are Donna Priest-Brown, Manus Caldwell, Telessa Ammons and Tiffany Tate Hogan. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here. To see our candidate debate and coverage, click here.
Judicial Races
Several judicial races are on the ballot in May as well. All judicial races are countywide, nonpartisan and will be on all DeKalb County ballots. A couple of judges are in a contested primary for the State Court of DeKalb County. Here are those candidates:
– Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-3: Mecca Anderson, Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee
– Judge of State Court of DeKalb County Division A-6: Incumbent Judge Ana Maria Martinez and Tyshawn Jackson
To see the candidate Q&As for the Division A-3 and A-6 judicial races, click here.
Some State Court of DeKalb County judges are running unopposed, they are: Incumbents Mike Jacobs (Division A-5), Charles Bailey (Division B-10), Ronald B. Ramsey (Division B-11), Kiesha R. Storey (Division D-8) and Brian K. Ross (Division B-9). Probate Court Judge Bedelia Hargrove is unopposed as well. All judges are nonpartisan.
Some other court-related Democratic candidates are also running unopposed, and they are Solicitor General Donna Coleman Stribling, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl Anderson and Clerk of Superior Court Debra Deberry.
State House and Senate
State Senate and House maps have changed this year due to redistricting. Please check your ballot to determine if your Senate or House district has changed. To see the new maps for state House races, click here. To see the new maps for state Senate races, click here.
All the legislative candidates in a contested primary are Democrats. Here are the candidates in a contested May primary:
– State House District 84: Incumbent Mary Margaret Oliver and Hunter Kemp
– State House District 90: Incumbents Saira Draper and Becky Evans
– State House District 91: Incumbent Angela Moore, Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Marcus Akins
– State Senate District 40: Incumbent Sally Harrell and David Lubin
– State Senate District 41: Incumbent Kim Jackson and Tyion Fields. *Note: Decaturish has learned that Fields was disqualified because she does not live in Senate District 41. Fields is on the sample ballot and may appear on the ballot on Election Day.
– Senate District 44: Incumbent Elena Parent and Nadine Thomas
– Senate District 55: Robin Biro, Iris Hamilton, Randal Mangham, Osborn Murray,and Verdaillia Turner
To see our candidate Q&A for these candidates, click here.
Several legislative candidates are unopposed in the primary. To see a list of the uncontested candidates, click here.
U.S. House of Representatives
To see a map of Georgia’s Congressional districts, click here.
Due to redistricting in December 2023, U.S. House of Representatives District 13 now covers a small portion of South DeKalb County. Several candidates are running for this district. The Democratic candidates are Incumbent Rep. David Scott, Brian Johnson, Karen Rene, Marcus Flowers, Mark Baker, Rashid Malik and Uloma Kama. The Republican candidates are Johsie Cruz Fletcher and Jonathan Chavez. To see our candidate Q&A for this race, click here.
Districts 4 and 5 cover most of DeKalb County. The candidates running for these seats are unopposed in the primary. The candidates for District 4 are incumbent Rep. Hank Johnson (D) and Eugene Yu (R). The candidates for District 5 are incumbent Rep. Nikema Williams (D) and John Salvesen (R).
Other Uncontested Countywide Elections
Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson (D) and Sheriff Melody Maddox (D) are up for reelection. Both are running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Dell MacGregor is up for reelection too and does not have an opponent. This is a nonpartisan position. The Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission aims to protect, conserve and improve the soil and water resources in th state, according to the GSWCC’s website.
“The Commission’s goal is to make Georgia a better place for its citizens through the wise use and protection of basic soil and water resources and to achieve practical water quality goals,” the website states.
