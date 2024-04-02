GDOT announces lane closure as part of I-85/North Druid Hills project

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County residents can expect to see a lane closure at the end of this week as part of the state’s work to improve the interchange at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road.

There will be one right lane closure on I-85 Southbound at North Druid Hills Road from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. on April 5 through April 6, the Georgia Department of Transportation says.

GDOT advises drivers traveling on North Druid Hills Road eastbound to I-85 southbound to use Buford Highway to access I-85 southbound and advises drivers traveling on North Druid Hills Road westbound to do the same.

The closure is part of the larger I-85/North Druid Hills project which will add a displaced left turn lane for west to southbound traffic, another bridge over I-85, a braided ramp from the I-85 northbound off ramp to the I-85 northbound access road and will see the replacement of the North Druid Hills Road bridge over Peachtree Creek.

Displaced Left Turn for the westbound to southbound movement, constructing an additional bridge over I-85, adding a braided ramp from the I-85 northbound (NB) off-ramp to I-85 NB access road, and replacing SR 42/North Druid Hills Road bridge over Peachtree Creek. Structure work on the bridge project began in February.

For more details about the I-85/North Druid Hills Road interchange improvement project, click here.

