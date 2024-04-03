MARTA reminds customers the airport station will be closed for six weeks starting Monday

Share

Atlanta, GA — There’s no other way to put this. MARTA is closing the airport station for six weeks starting Monday, and it won’t be fun for people who use it when they travel.

But MARTA needs to renovate the station and is reminding customers to plan their trips to the airport accordingly between April 8 and May 19.

“MARTA remains an efficient and inexpensive way to get to and from the airport, whether you work there or are traveling,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “We will be providing easily accessible shuttle service for travelers and airport employees between College Park Station and the airport so we can safely complete this necessary work at Airport Station. We ask that if you’re headed to the airport for your shift or to catch a flight, you give yourself an extra 30 minutes to account for the adjustment to our service.”

Here’s the full announcement from MARTA:

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will close its Airport Station for six weeks from Monday, April 8 through Sunday, May 19 to renovate the concourse and platform levels. MARTA service will continue to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport via a bus shuttle between College Park Station and the North Terminal Lower Level, downstairs from North Baggage Claim, 22 hours a day, 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. Beginning Monday, April 8: — If you’re flying out or heading to work at the airport, travel to College Park Station as you normally would, exit the train and follow the signs for the shuttle to the airport located in the station bus loop. The shuttle will drop you at the North Terminal Lower Level – doors LN1 and LN2 – conveniently located near the employee entrance. — If you’re flying in or heading home from your job at the airport, follow the signs to Ground Transportation and North Baggage Claim. “MARTA Shuttle to Train” signs will lead downstairs to the North Terminal Lower Level where you can board the shuttle between doors LN1 and LN2. During the six-week closure, MARTA will remove and replace the floor tiles on the concourse and platform levels at the station as well as prepare the site for the new canopy structure. For more information and shareable assets visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).

For more information about the closure, click here.

