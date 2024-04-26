Protestors march to Emory seminary prompting increased police presence; some gather at DeKalb jail

Share

Atlanta, GA — Protestors on the Emory University campus marched from the Quad to the Candler School of Theology around 8 p.m. on April 25, protesting the Israel-Hamas war and the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“Members of the Emory community protested on the Quad throughout the day and evening Thursday,” a spokesperson for Emory University said. “A group of about 100 people left the Quad and marched to the Candler School of Theology, where some protestors pinned police officers against building doors and attempted to access the building. This action prompted an increased law enforcement presence on campus. The crowd ultimately returned to the Quad before dispersing.”

Here’s a look from the campus this evening from other local reporters:

Protestors outside the Candler School of Theology at #emory where faculty, students, and allies plan to camp out tonight in solidarity with #gaza pic.twitter.com/v9tu3p7vZS — Sophia Qureshi (@Sophia285South) April 25, 2024

Scene outside the Candler School of Theology at Emory U: pic.twitter.com/ChLWb6Dxhq — Chamian Cruz 🔎 (@xchamian) April 26, 2024

A few hundred pro-Palestine and anti-Cop City demonstrators marching from Emory quad to… idk https://t.co/B7OMxpgR7a — Sean Keenan (@ThatSeanKeenan) April 25, 2024

About 28 people were arrested earlier on Thursday during protests at Emory University in the morning. According to organizers, protestors were demanding “total divestment from Israeli apartheid and Cop City.” “Defend the Atlanta Forest” posted on X that the protestors at Emory University are part of the Gaza Solidarity/Stop Cop City Encampment, according to Atlanta News First.

Those arrested appear to be students, non-students and professors. Some protestors are seen holding “Stop Cop City” signs, while other areas show items laid out on the lawn that resemble bloody bodies in reference to the ongoing war.

In a statement, Emory University said several dozen protestors trespassed onto the private school’s campus early Thursday morning and set up tents in the Quad. The school’s police department told the group to leave and called Atlanta police and state patrol for help, ANF reported.

Protestors and officers also clashed this morning. According to an earlier statement from Emory, an individual was tased and law enforcement also used “chemical irritants into the ground to assist with crowd control.” Videos have circulated on social media alleging that an individual was on the ground and handcuffed when they were tased.

About a dozen people gathered on a sidewalk across from the DeKalb County Jail around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Dave Schneider said his wife Erica Kadel, a community activist, was one of the people arrested.

“We’re here trying to get the people who were arrested out,” Schneider told a Decaturish reporter. “This morning there was a demonstration at Emory, who I don’t even think the police have contested it was a peaceful demonstration. It was a group of students, faculty, community members who came out to protest the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza.”

Schneider said he was at work during the demonstration but his wife was present. He said Emory Police, Atlanta Police and the Georgia State Patrol were on the campus.

“In a very coordinated way, they opened fire on crowds of people with rifles with rubber bullets, they tear-gassed people, they tased people, they zip-tied people, and my wife was one of them.” Schneider said. “She was holding a banner, didn’t touch anybody, certainly not a police officer, and they tackled her to the ground, scuffed up her knees, tied the handcuffs so tight it cut off circulation on her thumbs, she has lacerations all over her wrists. What she told me on the phone when she called me from the jail about an hour ago, is that the officer had his foot on her neck on the ground and the other people who were being held chanted basically ‘let her breathe, let her breathe and they relented.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-5) said in a statement that he was disturbed to learn that the Georgia State Patrol was deployed to Emory University. He said the GSP has no place on a college campus, and neither do “outside agitators.” Here is his full statement:

I am disturbed to learn that Governor Brian Kemp has deployed the Georgia State Patrol onto the Emory University campus. The mandate of GSP is to “investigate traffic crashes and enforce traffic and criminal laws on the state’s roads.” Georgia State Patrol has no place on the college campus. And neither do outside agitators who seek to usurp the peaceful protests against the Netanyahu government’s killing of tens of thousands of innocent Gazans by giving life to a false narrative that the protest movement is violent and anti-Semitic. Those participants who seek to intimidate, threaten, or demean our Jewish brothers and sisters have no place among the legitimate protesters. Reminiscent of the anti-war and civil rights protests on college campuses in the 1960s and 70s, today’s student protesters have a First Amendment right to protest against what they see as unjust policies and practices of their government, I fully support their right to peacefully protest on campus, and I call for the outside agitators to stay away from our college campuses.

A couple of state legislators also issued statements on Facebook on Thursday evening. Rep. Becky Evans (D – Atlanta) called on campus leaders to safeguard free speech and students’ right to peacefully protest, address incidents of antisemitism, and ensure the campus environment is safe and open to all. Here is her full statement:

In the wake of some extremely disturbing videos coming out of Emory University today, I wanted to make an important statement. While we are still gathering all of the facts, we will not waiver on our core values. As college campuses across the country are roiled by massive, pro-Palestinian student protests, most recently at Emory University today, as a wife, mother, state representative and an Emory Alumni I call on campus leaders to adhere to the following key principles: safeguarding free speech and students’ right to engage in peaceful protest; addressing alarming incidents of antisemitism and standing firm against hate speech on all sides; and ensuring a campus environment that is safe and open to all. Balancing these essential responsibilities is a daunting but necessary task for both students and administrators at Emory and elsewhere. As a mother of three young adults I personally believe that student protests–a significant and long-standing feature of campus life – should be vehemently protected, even when a protest might be contentious. I am personally extremely alarmed by cases across the country where campus administrators have been too quick to take punitive action and crack down on peaceful protests. It is our job to speak out and condemn violence wherever it arises, but most especially in our own backyard.

Sen. Elena Parent (D – Senate District 44) also said she was deeply disturbed by what happened at the university regarding the use of gas and rubber bullets. Here is her statement:

Like many of my you, I am deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded today on the Emory University Campus. While I am still gathering facts, I am distressed to see photos and videos that appear to show Atlanta Police Officers and Georgia State Patrol using gas and rubber bullets on the protesters, some of whom were students. The most concerning video appears to show a Black man in handcuffs, held down by three officers, being repeatedly tased. As the State Senator who represents Emory University, my office today has handled many requests for information and expressions of concern. It’s clear there are still many questions to be answered. The right to protest and free speech are foundational to our rights and freedoms. At the same time, safe places to learn and the university’s mission are essential to the community I represent. I am speaking with our law enforcement officials, University leaders, and my constituents to make sure all members of the Emory community feel safe, respected, and fairly treated on Emory’s campus.

